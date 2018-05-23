MEMORIAL DAY: Our Reasonable Service

Over one million dead in a relatively short 242 years. Those one million plus lives are the men and women of the United States Armed Forces who died in service of protecting and defending our country. These men and women paid the highest price to maintain the rights and privileges we enjoy today. No matter how flawed our nation, or our system may be, the ability and rights to effect change were bought and paid for in the blood of our countrymen. This week we remember those who have paid the ultimate price in service.

"Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends." A disciple of Christ, John, penned this truth, these words of Christ, in the Bible. Just prior to this statement Christ told His disciples, "This is my commandment, that ye love one another, as I have loved you." Some may question why take the "religious" direction on this sacred holiday? My answer is, "Truth!‚" The truth that each of those sacrifices of military lives were given as payment for our freedom and liberty. They submitted their lives to something bigger than themselves. Yet, with a million plus lives and blood shed, they can pay only for our nations freedom in part. And, sadly, more will pay that price to maintain our freedom.

