While researching and writing a book on crime and justice, I was surprised to learn that two-thirds of those in prison had full time jobs at the time of their arrests. These people, now barred from the simple pleasure of walking down the street, had not been the victims of unemployment or bad economic conditions; they had lost their freedom because they had not been content with what they had and were willing to break the law to get more.

Contentment comes from appreciating what we have rather than longing for more. The secret of contentment is to live daily with an attitude of gratitude; it is simply heeding Paul’s call to be thankful all the time (1 Thessalonians 5:18).

Contented people have learned to keep possessions in perspective.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/