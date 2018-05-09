From this Side of the Road

Who doesn’t love a good yard sale? I mean, there is something inherently American about buying something from someone else’s garage and storing it in your own.

It’s right up there with football, apple pie and Mother’s Day. Oh! The anticipation of finding a treasure makes your heart beat faster and your palms sweat. Rational thinking has left the building at this point. You actually think your neighbor might leave something of monetary value on their front lawn for everyone to paw through, and worse yet, you think you’ll find it!

