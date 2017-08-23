The Solar Eclipse - A Reminder Of The Power Of God

This past Monday, we experienced a rare event … that is a solar eclipse. By now, you have likely heard about the eclipse. Maybe you bought some special sunglasses to view the Eclipse or, maybe you tried but discovered they were all sold out.

Over the past couple of weeks, I saw how various schools prepared for the eclipse. Some school systems dismissed early while others had the kids watch it from school. Hopefully you took the time to watch it because it was a very rare event.

What happened during the eclipse? I did a little research on the website www. timeanddate.com. A solar eclipse happens when the moon moves between the earth and the sun.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/