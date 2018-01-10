Independence Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

The Independence Area Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Steering Committee cordially invites the town of Independence and surrounding areas to be a part of the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration (march/services) on Monday, January 15, 2018. This year the celebration will be held on what would have been Dr. King's 89th Birthday. The march participants will line up for 9:15 a.m. at the Town of Independence Train Depot located at 270 East Railroad which is adjacent to the police station. The march will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. and end at Zion Travelers M.B.C. located at 165 Hickory Street.

The Reverend Phillip Williams, Sr, pastor of the Oak Ridge M.B.C. of Kentwood, La. will deliver the commemorative sermon. Dr. Alecia Cyprian-Porter, Chief Executive Officer of Southeast Community Health Systems and a Native of Independence, La., will serve as this year's Grand Marshal.

Rehearsal for this year's event will be held at the Zion Travelers, M.B.C. on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. All churches are invited to participate in the choir. For more information about the celebration or rehearsal, please contact Mrs. Jo Patton, Founder/Director at 985-222-9314.