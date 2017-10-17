101817_A_1700111

Town of Roseland

Special Meeting

Tuesday, September 12, 2017

5:00 P.M.

The Mayor and Board met on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at the City Hall in Roseland, LA for Special Meeting.

Call to order: Mayor McCoy called the meeting to order at 5:00 P.M.

Roll Call: Council members present were, Charles Davis, Rose Bennett, Sandra Turner, Ruthie Vernon and Kevin Robinson.

Prayer and Pledge of Allegiance: Kevin Robinson led the meeting with prayer and Ruthie Vernon led the Pledge of Allegiance.

The accounts payables were reviewed by all council members in advance of the Regular Meeting to be held on September 14, 2017.

Adjourn: A motion was made by Sandra Turner, seconded by Kevin Robinson to adjourn the meeting. The motion was passed and the meeting was adjourned.

Wanda McCoy, Mayor

ATTEST:

Debra A. Evans, Clerk

A_1700111

Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.