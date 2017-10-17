101817_A_1700112

Town of Roseland

Board of Alderman

Minutes of Regular Meeting held on September 14, 2017

The Mayor and Board met on September 14, 2017, at the City Hall in Roseland, LA for the regular meeting.

Call to order: Mayor McCoy called the meeting to order at 6:00 P.M.

Roll Call: Council members present were, Rose Bennett, Sandra Turner, and Kevin Robinson. Absent: Charles Davis, Ruthie Vernon.

Prayer and Pledge of Allegiance: Sandra Turner led the meeting with prayer and Rose Bennett led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Public Input: There was no public input.

A motion was made by Sandra Turner to approve the minutes for the Special meeting, August 8, 2017, August 25, 2017 and regular meeting held on August 10, 2017, seconded by Rose Bennett. The motion passed.

A motion was made by Kevin Robinson, seconded by Rose Bennett to approve the accounts payable for August 2017. The motion passed.

Ordinance #332 was introduced.

New Business: Chief Clay Widas had a swift water exercise to prepare for flooding to ensure that the Town of Roseland is prepared for any future flooding. Also the Fire Department pressure washed the front of City Hall and cleaned the gutters. The Behavior Health is sponsoring a 3x3 basketball tournament which inclues grades 9-12 Sunday, September 24, 2017 beginning at 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. This event will be held at Roseland Park in Roseland, LA.

Zoning: None

A motion was made by Sandra Turner, seconded by Kevin Robinson to amend the agenda to add the police department. The motion passed.

A motion was made by Sandra Turner, seconded by Kevin Robinson to go into an executive session for the Police Department. The motion passed.

A motion was made by Rose Bennett, seconded by Kevin Robinson to return to regular meeting. The motion passed.

Chief Henry Wright made a recommendation to hire Officer Lawrence Jones as part time police officer for the Town of Roseland.

A motion was made by Rose Bennett, seconded by Sandra Turner to hire Officer Lawrence Jones as a part-time police officer for the Town of Roseland.

Adjourn: A motion was made by Sandra Turner, seconded by Kevin Robinson to adjourn the meeting. The motion was passed and the meeting was adjourned.

Wanda McCoy, Mayor

ATTEST:

Debra A. Evans, Clerk

A_1700112

Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.