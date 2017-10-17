101817_G_1701780
Town of Greensburg
Special Meeting Minutes
October 2, 2017
The Town of Greensburg met in a special meeting, Monday October 2, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Mayor Paula McNabb presided over the following members: JoEllen Carruth, Aron Burton, and Amanda Ficklin-Mixon. Absent: Danny Carruth and Huey Travis
Ms. JoEllen Carruth opened the meeting with an invocation, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
Everyone joined in a moment of silence for the death of St. Helena Parish Sheriff's office deputy Albert Watson.
Motion made by JoEllen Carruth, second by Amanda Ficklin-Mixon to consider Mayor Paula’s recommendation to have a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, October 5,2017 on the investigation on allegations of a Greensburg Police Officer Policy and Procedure violation. Passed 3-0
Motion made by Amanda Ficklin-Mixon, Second by Aron Burton to adjourn. Passed 3-0
Paula D. McNabb, Mayor
Annie Ficklin,
Town Clerk
