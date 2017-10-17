101817_G_1701780

Tue, 10/17/2017 - 1:49pm Sarapatrick
Minutes

Town of Greensburg
Special Meeting Minutes
October 2, 2017

The Town of Greensburg met in a special meeting, Monday October 2, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Mayor Paula McNabb presided over the following members: JoEllen Carruth, Aron Burton, and Amanda Ficklin-Mixon. Absent: Danny Carruth and Huey Travis
Ms. JoEllen Carruth opened the meeting with an invocation, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
Everyone joined in a moment of silence for the death of St. Helena Parish Sheriff's office deputy Albert Watson. 
Motion made by JoEllen Carruth, second by Amanda Ficklin-Mixon to consider Mayor Paula’s recommendation to have a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, October 5,2017 on the investigation on allegations of a Greensburg Police Officer Policy and Procedure violation. Passed 3-0
Motion made by Amanda Ficklin-Mixon, Second by Aron Burton to adjourn. Passed 3-0

_________________________________________
Paula D. McNabb, Mayor

Annie Ficklin,
Town Clerk

G_170180
Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

Tangilena Now

P.O. Box 698
Amite, LA 70422
Phone: 985-748-7156
Fax: 985-748-7104

Tangilena.com Copyright  © 2017