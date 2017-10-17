101817_G_1701780

Town of Greensburg

Special Meeting Minutes

October 2, 2017

The Town of Greensburg met in a special meeting, Monday October 2, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Mayor Paula McNabb presided over the following members: JoEllen Carruth, Aron Burton, and Amanda Ficklin-Mixon. Absent: Danny Carruth and Huey Travis

Ms. JoEllen Carruth opened the meeting with an invocation, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Everyone joined in a moment of silence for the death of St. Helena Parish Sheriff's office deputy Albert Watson.

Motion made by JoEllen Carruth, second by Amanda Ficklin-Mixon to consider Mayor Paula’s recommendation to have a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, October 5,2017 on the investigation on allegations of a Greensburg Police Officer Policy and Procedure violation. Passed 3-0

Motion made by Amanda Ficklin-Mixon, Second by Aron Burton to adjourn. Passed 3-0

_________________________________________

Paula D. McNabb, Mayor

Annie Ficklin,

Town Clerk

G_170180

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.