101817_G_1701781

Town of Greensburg

Special Meeting Minutes

October 5, 2017

The Town of Greensburg met in a special meeting, Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Mayor Paula McNabb presided over the following members: JoEllen Carruth, Aron Burton, Amanda Ficklin-Mixon, Danny Carruth and Huey Travis

Ms. JoEllen Carruth opened the meeting with an invocation, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Motion made by JoEllen Carruth, second by Huey Travis to have the Disciplinary hearing for incident of August 12, 2017 on a date that is convenient for all parties involved. Passed 5-0

Motion made by Danny Carruth Second by Amanda Ficklin-Mixon to adjourn. Passed 5-0

_________________________________________

Paula D. McNabb, Mayor

Annie Ficklin,

Town Clerk

G_170181

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.