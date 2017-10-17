101817_G_1701784

St. Helena Parish School Board

Regular Board Meeting Minutes

October 12, 2017



Invocation: Elder Peter Donald, Pastor, Gospel Temple COGIC



Pledge of Allegiance.



Item A: Meeting Opening



Meeting called to order by Presiding Chairperson at 6:02 p.m.



The Parish School Board of the Parish of St. Helena, State of Louisiana, met in a Regular Session at its regular meeting place, St. Helena Parish School Board Central Office, 354 Sitman Street, Greensburg, Louisiana 70441 with Ms. Linda Chaney, President presiding.

Roll Call:



Present - Ms. Joyce Porter, Dr. Byron Hurst, Ms. Linda Chaney, Ms. Barbara Whitley, Ms. Virginia Bell, Mr. Alton Travis.



Absent - NONE.



Item B: Approve Minutes and Agenda



Mr. Alton Travis made the motion, seconded by Ms. Joyce Porter to approve the following items collectively – September 14, 2017 Committee meetings minutes, September 14, 2017 Regular Board meeting minutes and Current Agenda. SIX YEAS (Porter, Hurst, Chaney, Whitley, Bell, Travis). NONE ABSENT. NO NAYS. MOTION CARRIED.



Item C: Superintendent’s Report

• Ms. Amy Holland, Chief Financial Officer presented the Board with the District Financial Dashboard as of September 30, 2017 which included the General Fund and Title I YTD Comparisons

• Superintendent Joseph recognized the following community stakeholders – Mr. Fredrick Hurst who donated the funds to have the football schedule printed on posters; Greensburg Family Pharmacy who provided free flu shots to the staff and students with parental consent; Mr. Merlin and Ms. Angela Wright for donating the hawk statute at SHCCA campus, assisting with parking arrangements for the games at the football stadium and providing safety and hazardous information to the district; Mr. Randy Creel for polishing the piece of the cypress tree that was cut down in front of the auditorium at SHCCA

• Dr. Joseph thanked the community, alumni and school district staff for helping to make the 2017 Homecoming a big success again this year. She also thanked the class of 1996 for donating $1096 to the cheerleaders at SHCCA.

• Dr. Joseph reminded the board and the community that the district would be going through reaccreditation November 5-8, 2017.

Item D: Committee Reports

Ms. Virginia Bell made the motion, seconded by Ms. Joyce Porter to add the matter of scheduling the regular board meeting for November 8, 2017 to the agenda. SIX YEAS (Porter, Hurst, Chaney, Whitley, Bell, Travis). NONE ABSENT. NO NAYS. MOTION CARRIED.

Dr. Byron Hurst made the motion, seconded by Ms. Barbara Whitley to approve the following items collectively:

• Chief of Minds Service Contract for Human Resources Consulting

• Special Board Meeting scheduled for November 8, 2017 at 2:00 pm to receive AdvancEd Accreditation Results

• Committee Meetings and Regular Board Meeting scheduled for November 8, 2017 at 2:00 pm

• 2018 Committee and Regular Board Meeting Schedule

January 11, 2018

February 8, 2018

March 8, 2018

April 12, 2018

May 10, 2018

June 14, 2018

July 12, 2018

August 9, 2018

September 14, 2018

October 11, 2018

November 8, 2018

December 13, 2018

• Building Use Agreement between St. Helena Parish School Board and St. Helena Little League for use of SHCCA auditorium and cafeteria on November 19, 2017

SIX YEAS (Porter, Hurst, Chaney, Whitley, Bell, Travis). NONE ABSENT. NO NAYS. MOTION CARRIED.

Ms. Virginia Bell made the motion, seconded by Dr. Byron Hurst to approve the MOU between Southeast Community Health Systems and St. Helena Parish School Board. FIVE YEAS (Hurst, Chaney, Whitley, Bell, Travis). ONE ABSTAIN (Porter). NONE ABSENT. NO NAYS. MOTION CARRIED.

Item E: Meeting Closing



1) Next Meeting Dates



Ms. Linda Chaney announced the next meetings dates – Special Board Meeting, Committee Meetings, Regular Board Meeting, November 8, 2017, 2:00 p.m. All meetings will be held at St. Helena Parish School Board Central Office, 354 Sitman Street, Greensburg, LA 70441.



2) Closing Comments – Board Members

NONE.

3) Adjourn

Ms. Virginia Bell made the motion, seconded by all members present to adjourn. SIX YEAS (Porter, Hurst, Chaney, Whitley, Bell, Travis). NONE ABSENT. NO NAYS. MOTION CARRIED.

____________________________________

Ms. Linda Chaney, President

____________________________________

Kelli Y. Joseph, Ed.D, Secretary/Treasurer

G_170184

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.