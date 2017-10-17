101817_G_1701785

The Village of Montpelier met in Regular session on Monday, October 9, 2017 at 7:00 PM

Present: Mayor Kenneth Giardina

Aldermen Mike Ard, Brad Davis and Lawrence Sanford

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Giardina.

A motion to accept minutes was made by Lawrence Sanford seconded by Brad Davis. All yeas.

A motion to accept Treasurer’s Report was made by Brad Davis seconded by Brad Davis. All yeas.

A motion to pay bills was made by Lawrence Sanford seconded by Brad Davis. All yeas.

A motion to renew the CD that will expire this month with First Guaranty Bank for one year with two of the three people listed; Kenneth Giardina, Brad Davis, or Kelly Hoover, as signer was made by Brad Davis seconded by Mike Ard. All years.

Mayor Giardina gave an update laying the gas pipe down Hwy1041.

A motion to transfer $5,000.00 from the Sales Tax Fund to the General Fund was made by Mike Ard seconded by Lawrence Sanford. All yeas.

Mayor Giardina discussed the qualifications for the appointee to replace Chief O’Malley. The person must be of full age of majority, a resident of the Village of Montpelier for at least one year, duly qualified and registered voter for more than one year. If a decision is not made by October 25, 2017 then the Governor will make the appointment. The matter was tabled and a special session will be called to discuss nominations and made a decision.

A motion to adjourn was made by Mike Ard seconded by Lawrence Sanford. All yeas.

___________________________ ______________________________

Kenneth G. Giardina, Mayor Tracey C. Robertson, Clerk

G_170185

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.