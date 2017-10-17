101817_G_170179

Town of Greensburg

Meeting Minutes

September 12, 2017

The Town of Greensburg met in regular session, Tuesday September 12, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Mayor Paula McNabb presided over the following members: JoEllen Carruth, Huey B. Travis, Aron Burton, Danny Carruth and Amanda Ficklin-Mixon

Ms. JoEllen Carruth opened the meeting with an invocation, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

There were no public comments.

Timothy Cutrer was invited and attended the meeting to discuss issues concerning the trailer park. The Board voiced their concerns and Mr. Cutrer agreed to work with the Town Concerning their issues.

Motion made by Danny Carruth, second by Huey Travis, to adopt previous minutes. Passed 5-0.

Motion made by JoEllen Carruth, second by Danny Carruth to approve the current bills. Passed 5-0.

Fire Chief Donald Langston reported that everything is going good with the fire department.

Police Chief Tim Brown states the police department had 86 calls, 85 traffic stops, and 102 tickets.

Motion made by Danny Carruth, second by Huey Travis to allow Chief Tim to purchase ammo and three bullet proof vest for officers. Passed 5-0

Motion made by JoEllen Carruth, second by Danny Carruth to allow Chief Tim to attend the annual Chiefs conference. Passed 5-0

Motion made by Amanda Ficklin-Mixon, second by Danny Carruth to allow the police officers to get training on the Norco medicine. Passed 5-0

Motion made by Danny Carruth, second by Aron Burton to pass a resolution on the new dispensary action for the Police department. Passed 5-0

Motioned by JoEllen Carruth, second by Danny Carruth to go into executive session. Passed 5-0

Motion made by Danny Carruth, second by Aron Burton to return from executive session. Passed 5-0

Motion made by Joellen Carruth, second by Danny Carruth to advertise the employment position in the echo and advocate. Passed 5-0

Motion made by Danny Carruth, second by Amanda Ficklin-Mixon to run park repairs in the newspaper and get bids. Passed 5-0

Motion made by Huey Travis, second by Danny Carruth to purchase land at the appraised value. Passed 5-0

Motion made by JoEllen Carruth, second by Aron Burton for the town Attorney Mr. Clifton Speed to write the Attorney General and ask his opinion on second jobs. Passed 5-0

Motion made by JoEllen Carruth, second by Huey Travis to give Mr. Donald a Town cell phone. Passed 5-0

Mayor Paula states that Mayor’s court will be moved to the third Tuesday of every other month.

Motion made by Danny Carruth, Second by Huey Travis to adjourn. Passed 5-0

Paula D. McNabb, Mayor

Annie Ficklin,

Town Clerk

