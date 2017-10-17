101817_K_1761

September 11, 2017 Minutes

The Mayor and the Board of Aldermen met in the City Hall in regular session on Tuesday, September 11, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. Present were Mayor Trashica “Keysha” Robinson, Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Coleman, Alderwoman Sheila Martin and Alderwoman Debrah Cyprian.

The Prayer was led by Mayor Robinson followed with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Alderwoman Cyprian.

Motion was made by Alderwoman Martin, Second by Alderwoman Cyprian and unanimously carried to accept August 8, 2017 minutes as published in Kentwood News Ledger.

Motion was made by Alderwoman Cyprian, Second by Mayor Pro Tem Coleman and unanimously carried to accept the financial statements.

Mayor Pro Tem Coleman, second by Alderwoman Martin tabled the discussion to declare 12.8 acres of immovable property as surplus until a later date:

Yeas: Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Coleman, Alderwoman Shelia Martin

Nays: Alderwoman Debra Cyprian

Mayor Pro Tem Coleman, second by Alderwoman Martin tabled the introduction of the sale of surplus property ordinance:

Yeas: Mayor Pro Tem Coleman, Alderwoman Shelia Martin

Nays: Alderwoman Debra Cyprian

Mayor Robinson gives updates regarding the concerns of the post office closing. Prior to making the decision to close the Post Office they will meet with The Village of Tangipahoa Administration and we will forward the information to all residents.

Mayor Robinson will close the city hall on Friday, October 6, 2017 to observe the Tangipahoa Parish Fair Day.

Motion was made by Alderwoman Martin, second by Alderwoman Cyprian and unanimously carried to schedule the Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 12:00 p.m.

Motion was made by Alderwoman Cyprian, second by Martin to table discussion for sewer grant resolution.

Motion was made by Mayor Pro Tem Coleman, second by Alderwoman Martin and unanimously carried to reissue Cryer Family Produce (Nizam Boone) request for occupational license.

Mayor Robinson presented the Village Market to the Board of Alderman. Motion was made by Alderwoman Martin, second by Mayor Pro Tem Coleman and unanimously carried to suspend the fee for a peddler’s license for the months of October and November in the current year of 2017 to kick off the Village Market.

Mayor Robinson presented the mayor advisory committee that would consist of herself and 6 others, three appointed by the Mayor and three appointed by the Board of Aldermen. The purpose of the committee will be to meet and discuss issues and ideas related to economic development and the growth of The Village of Tangipahoa.

Motion was made by Alderwoman Martin, second by Mayor Pro Tem Coleman and unanimously carried to adjourn meeting at 8:04 p.m.

Lakeishia Briggs, Clerk

Trashica “ Keysha” Robinson, Mayor

