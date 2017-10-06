Town of Roseland

Special Meeting

Tuesday, August 8, 2017

5:00 P.M.

The Mayor and Board met on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at the City Hall in Roseland, La. for Special Meeting.

Call to order: Mayor McCoy called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.

Roll call: Council members present were Chalres Davis, Rose Bennett, Sandra Turner, Ruthie Vernon and Kevin Robinson.

Prayer and Pledge of Allegiance: Sandra Turner led the meeting with prayer and Ruthie Vernon led the Pledge of Allegiance.

The accounts payables were reviewed by all council members and will be approved at Regular Meeting on August 10, 2017.

Zoning: Met and brought a recommendation for Smitty’s Supply to build an Aerosol plant at 63123 First Street in Roseland, LA to the Board of Alderman. However, no decision has been made at this time.

Adjourn: A motion was made by Sandra Turner, seconded by Ruthie Vernon to adjourn meeting. The motion was passed and the meeting was adjourned.

Wanda McCoy, Mayor

ATTEST:

Debra A Evans, Clerk

A_1700105

Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on Wednesday, October 4, 2017.