Town of Roseland

Board of Alderman

Minutes of Regular Meeting held on August 10, 2017

The Mayor and Board met on August 10, 2017, at City Hall in Roseland, LA for the regular meeting.

Call to Order: Mayor Wanda McCoy called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

Roll Call: Council members present were Charles Davis, Rose Bennett, Sandra Turner, Ruthie Vernon, and Kevin Robinson.

Prayer and Pledge of Allegiance: Sandra Turner led the meeting with prayer and Kevin Robinson led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Public Input: There was no public input.

A motion was made by Kevin Robinson to approve the minutes for the regular meeting July 18, 2017, seconded by Ruthie Vernon. The motion passed.

A motion was made by Rose Bennett to approve the accounts payable for July 2017. The motion was seconded by Charles Davis. The motion passed.

Old Business: None

New Business: None

A motion was made by Kevin Robinson to adopt the 2017 adjusted mileage rates, seconded by Ruthie Vernon. The motion passed. Unanimously agreed.

A motion was made by Rose Bennett to adopt Resolution of the Town of Roseland for approval to allow Tangipahoa Parish Government to apply on behalf of the Town for State Department of Environmental Quality CWSRF for Wastewater Facilities, seconded by Charles Davis. The motion passed. Unanimously agreed.

Zoning: A motion was made by Charles Davis to accept the recommendation from the zoning board for CMS Chemicals to build an Aerosol Plant to be located at 63123 First Street, Roseland, LA 70456, seconded by Kevin Robinson. The motion passed. Unanimously agreed.

Adjourn: A motion was made by Sandra Turner to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Ruthie Vernon. The motion was passed and the meeting was adjourned.

Mayor Wanda McCoy

ATTEST:

Debra A. Evans, Town Clerk

A_1700106

Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on Wednesday, October 4, 2017.