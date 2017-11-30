Tangipahoa Communication District No. 1

Public Notice

Budget Hearing

The Board of Commissioners of Tangipahoa Communication District No. 1, will hold a public budget hearing on Thursday, November 30, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. at the 911 Center, 211 Campo Lane, Amite, LA. All citizens are invited to attend and provide the Board with written or oral comments and ask questions concerning the District’s entire proposed budget for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. The entire proposed budget and the proposed budget summarized below can be inspected by the public during normal business hours, Monday through Friday at the district’s operations center, 211 Campo Lane, Amite, LA.

General Fund

2,177,000

Beginning Fund Balance

2,530,199

Total Funds available for Year

4,707,199

Anticipated Expenditures

2,044,000

Anticipated Fund Balance-End of Year

2,663,199

A_1700116

Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on November 15, November 22 and November 29, 2017.