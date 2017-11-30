Town of Roseland

Public Notice

Budget Hearing

The Town Council of Roseland will hold a public budget hearing on Thursday, December 14, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at the City Hall. All citizens are invited to attend and provide the council with written or oral comments and ask questions concerning the Town’s entire proposed budget for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. The entire proposed budget and the proposed budget summarized below can be inspected by the public during normal business hours, Monday through Friday at the clerk’s office at City Hall.

General Fund Waterworks Fund (Memo Only) Special Revenue Fund

Estimated Beginning Fund Balance 298,965

967,171

153,592

Estimated Revenues

321,100

288,900

38,600

Estimated Funds Available

for Expenditure

620,065

1,256,071

192,192

Estimated Expenditures

374,600

311,900

38,600

Estimated Ending Fund Balance

245,465

944,171

153,592

Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on November 29, December 6 and December 13, 2017.