A_1700125
Town of Roseland
Public Notice
Budget Hearing
The Town Council of Roseland will hold a public budget hearing on Thursday, December 14, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at the City Hall. All citizens are invited to attend and provide the council with written or oral comments and ask questions concerning the Town’s entire proposed budget for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. The entire proposed budget and the proposed budget summarized below can be inspected by the public during normal business hours, Monday through Friday at the clerk’s office at City Hall.
General Fund Waterworks Fund (Memo Only) Special Revenue Fund
Estimated Beginning Fund Balance 298,965
967,171
153,592
Estimated Revenues
321,100
288,900
38,600
Estimated Funds Available
for Expenditure
620,065
1,256,071
192,192
Estimated Expenditures
374,600
311,900
38,600
Estimated Ending Fund Balance
245,465
944,171
153,592
Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on November 29, December 6 and December 13, 2017.