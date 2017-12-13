October 31, 2017

Minutes

Board of Hospital Commissioners

Tangipahoa Parish Hospital Service District No. 2

Amite, LA. 70422

The regular meeting of the Board of Hospital Commissioners of Tangipahoa Parish Hospital Service District No. 2, d/b/a, Hood Memorial Hospital (HMH) was held on October 31, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. in the office of the CEO/Administrator.

The meeting was called to order by Mr. Charles “Mose” Guzzardo, Chairman of the Board. Members in attendance were Mr. Mike Sumrall, Dr. Arthur Mauterer, Mr. Robbie Lee and Mr. Raymond Cutrer. Also in attendance were HMH employees, Mr. Edward C. Dugar, CEO, Mr. Mike Estay, CFO, and Mrs. Alicia Chatelain, Human Resources/Public Relations Director and meeting recorder and Drs. Richard Bridges and Zachary Pray. It was noted that there were no members of the public present.

Mr. Guzardo requested that the minutes from the September 30, 2017 meeting be read aloud by Mrs Alicia Chatelain. Minutes were read and Mr. Sumrall made a motion, seconded by Mr. Cutrer, to accept the September 30, 2017 minutes, as presented. The motion passed unanimously.

There were no items to be reviewed and/or discussed under the Old Business agenda item.

The Quality Improvement, Compliance, Finance, and Building & Grounds Reports were provided. Mr. Estay then provided September’s Financial Report for review and discussion. Included in the Financial Report were disbursements for the month of September totaling $1,414,175.22 and bad debt totaling $253,299.02. Mr. Sumrall made a motion to approve all reports, seconded by Mr. Lee. Motion passed unanimously. Mr. Dugar then provided the Board with an update to the following ongoing building & grounds projects:

• New Parking Area

• Clinic

• Entergy

• CT Issues

• Maintenance Building Roof

The following Medical Staff privileges were reviewed and approved:

• Chad Simmons, PA Allied Heal Professional

• John A. Grezaffi, MD Consulting/Radiology

The following updates were provided in Mr. Dugar’s CEO Operations Report:

• Future Expansion Project - Continuing to have issues with machine. As indicated previously, complete shutdown for Entergy’s equipment transition was successful; however, did not result in CT resolution, as expected. Due to the age and the condition of constant repair; HMH is requesting the BOC’s approval to upgrade unit. Mr. Sumrall made a motion, seconded by Mr. Lee, to approve the replacement of HMH’s CT (Cat Scan) unit. Motion passed unanimously.

Mr. Cutrer made a motion to enter into an Executive Session; the motion was seconded by Mr. Sumrall and unanimously passed. Executive Session agenda items were reviewed and discussed; however, there were no actions taken during Executive Session. Mr. Sumrall made a motion, seconded by Dr. Mauterer and unanimously passed, to exit Executive Session and return to regular session.

There was one item to be reviewed and discussed under the New Business agenda item:

• Louisiana Compliance Questionnaire and Resolution - The BOC read, reviewed and discussed the Louisiana Compliance Questionnaire. Once review and discussion was complete, the Chairman, Vice-Chairman, and Secretary acknowledged the questionnaire by signature. A motion was made by Mr. Lee, seconded by Mr. Cutrer, and unanimously passed, to adopt a resolution authorizing and approving the staff prepared Louisiana Compliance Questionnaire submission to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor in connection with the audited financial statement for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017.

There being no further discussions or business to be reviewed, a motion to adjourn was made by Mr. Sumrall and seconded by Mr. Cutrer and unanimously approved with the meeting being adjourned at 9:20 a.m.

Charles “Mose” Guzzardo, Chairman

Raymond Cutrer, Secretary

A_1700132