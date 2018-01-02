PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The Mayor and the City Council of the Town of Amite City will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the Amite City Hall, 212 E. Oak Street, Amite, LA for:

PART 3 – SCHEDULE OF DISTRICT REGULATIONS.

SECTION 3.4 R-2 RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT

3.401 PERMITTED PRINCIPAL USES AND STRUCTURES:

Single family houses, duplexes, townhomes for sale by individual living unit, mobile homes, and any use permitted in the R-1 District.

SECTION 3.5 R-3 RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT

3.501 PERMITTED PRINCIPAL USES AND STRUCTURES:

Single family houses; multi-family housing; mobile homes; apartments, flats; row houses, town houses; zero lot line development. The following are allowed by special permit only: cluster development; guest houses; group homes; philantrophic uses and any R-1 or R-2 District uses.

SECTION 3.13 MOBILE HOME PROVISIONS

3.1302 INDIVIDUAL MOBILE HOMES

Individual mobile homes or trailers that are not a part of an approved Mobile Home Park may be located in the following zoning districts if one hundred percent of all property owners within 300 feet provide written consent: R-1 and R-4. Written permission from all property owners within 300 feet will not be required if a mobile home was previously placed on the property and then moved off the property within the previous twelve months. The signatures of all property owners provided written consent must be verified. There is a seven-day waiting period from the time of application to the issuance of a mobile home permit.

Mobile homes may be placed in the following districts provided all other requirements are met: R-2, R-3.

All trailers/mobile homes to be located or moved within the Town of Amite City shall apply for a moving permit from the City Hall before such move takes place. The cost of the moving permit shall be $200.00. A sketch of the proposed placement of the mobile home on the property shall be attached to the application. The sketch must show lot size and setback of the mobile home on the lot. This moving permit will alert the Town and the Building Official as to the placement of a mobile home and its movement through the town streets.

