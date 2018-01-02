ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Sealed bids will be received until January 9, 2018 at 7:00 P. M. at the Amite City Hall,

212 E. Oak Street, Amite, Louisiana for following:

One 2009 Mercedes Benz C300

VIN # WDDGF54X79R056596

Minimum Bid - $3,000

One 2003 Chevrolet Pickup Truck

VIN # 1GCEC14X432138425

Minimum Bid - $1,500

The vehicles can be inspected at the Amite Police Department, 100 Oak Street, Amite, LA until 4:00 p.m. January 2, 2018.

The Town of Amite reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Respectfully Submitted,

Mary Lou Lee

City Clerk

A_1700140

Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on December 20, 2017, December 27, 2017 and January 3, 2018.