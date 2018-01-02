A_1700140
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Sealed bids will be received until January 9, 2018 at 7:00 P. M. at the Amite City Hall,
212 E. Oak Street, Amite, Louisiana for following:
One 2009 Mercedes Benz C300
VIN # WDDGF54X79R056596
Minimum Bid - $3,000
One 2003 Chevrolet Pickup Truck
VIN # 1GCEC14X432138425
Minimum Bid - $1,500
The vehicles can be inspected at the Amite Police Department, 100 Oak Street, Amite, LA until 4:00 p.m. January 2, 2018.
The Town of Amite reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
Respectfully Submitted,
Mary Lou Lee
City Clerk
Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on December 20, 2017, December 27, 2017 and January 3, 2018.