Succession of

Frederick Malcom Settoon

Probate No. 2016-0030335 “C”

21st Judicial District Court

Parish of Tangipahoa

State of Louisiana

Filed: November 20, 2017. Dy. Clk.: Tammy Cotton

Notice of Application

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the duly appointed qualified administrator of the Succession of Frederick Malcom Settoon, deceased, has, pursuant to the provisions of Code of Civil Procedure, Article 3303, petitioned this Honorable Court for authority to settle Estate Debts and connection therewith have filed a tableau of distribution identifying the debts of the succession and the proposed payments according to the rank of the privileges and mortgages of the creditors.

NOW, THEREFORE, in accordance with the law made and provided in such cases, notice is hereby given, that the duly appointed qualified administrator of the Succession of Frederick Malcom Settoon, proposes to settle estate debts in accordance with the tableau of distribution and the heirs, legatees and creditors are required to make opposition, if any, they have or can, to such course of action, within seven (7) days, including Sundays and holidays, from the day whereon the last publication of this notice appears.

BY ORDER of the 21st Judicial District Court on this 22 day of November, 2017.

Clerk of Court

Tammy Wren

A_1700143

Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.