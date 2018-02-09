A_1700144
Twenty First Judicial District Court
Parish of Tangipahoa
State of Louisiana
Succession of Antoinette Carleen Woods
No. 2013-0030157
Filed: December 6, 2017. Div.: “C”. Dy. Clerk of Court Tammy Wren
NOTICE OF FILING TABLEAU OF DISTRIBUTION
Notice is hereby given to the creditors of this estate and all other persons herein interested to should cause within 7 days from the publication of this notice, if any, they have or can, why the Tableau of Distribution filed by Natalie Woods Barcia, Administratrix, should not be approved and homologated and the funds be distributed in accordance therewith.
Tammy Wren
Clerk
Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.