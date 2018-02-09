Twenty First Judicial District Court

Parish of Tangipahoa

State of Louisiana

Succession of Antoinette Carleen Woods

No. 2013-0030157

Filed: December 6, 2017. Div.: “C”. Dy. Clerk of Court Tammy Wren

NOTICE OF FILING TABLEAU OF DISTRIBUTION

Notice is hereby given to the creditors of this estate and all other persons herein interested to should cause within 7 days from the publication of this notice, if any, they have or can, why the Tableau of Distribution filed by Natalie Woods Barcia, Administratrix, should not be approved and homologated and the funds be distributed in accordance therewith.

Tammy Wren

Clerk

A_1700144

Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.