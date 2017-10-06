TANGIPAHOA PARISH FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT NO. 1

The following resolution was offered by Ms. Gwynette Dixon and seconded by Mr. Robbie Lee:

RESOLUTION

A resolution ordering and calling a special election to be held in Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 (the “District”) on March 24, 2018, for the purpose of authorizing the renewal of a ten (10) mills tax on assessed valuation of all property subject to taxation in the District, for a period of ten (10) years for the purpose of purchasing fire protection equipment, maintaining and operating the District’s fire protection facilities and equipment, paying the cost of obtaining water and for salaries of District employees.

WHEREAS, the Board of Commissioners of Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 (the “Governing Authority”), acting as the governing authority of Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 (the “District”), desires to order and call a special election to be held in the District on SATURDAY, MARCH 24, 2018, to authorize the renewal of the levy and collection of a ten (10) mills ad valorem tax for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2019 and ending in the year 2028, for the purpose of purchasing fire protection equipment, maintaining and operating the District’s fire protection facilities and equipment, paying the cost of obtaining water and for salaries of District employees (the “Tax”); and

BE IT RESOLVED by the Governing Authority, that:

Election Call. Subject to the approval of the State Bond Commission and under the authority conferred by La. R.S. 40:1501, Article VI, Section 30 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, as amended (the “Constitution”) and the applicable provisions of Chapter 6 and Chapter 6-A of Title 18 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended (the “Election Code”), particularly Chapters 5 and 6A thereof, and by other constitutional and statutory authority supplemental thereto, a special proposition election (the “Election”) is hereby called and ordered to be held in Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 (the “District”), on SATURDAY, MARCH 24, 2018, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. in compliance with the provisions of Section 541 of Title 18 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended (La. R.S. 18:541), and that at the Election there will be submitted to all registered voters residing in the District, qualified and entitled to vote at the Election under the Constitution and laws of the State of Louisiana and the Constitution of the United States, the following proposition, to wit:

PROPOSITION

(TAX RENEWAL)

Shall the Tangipahoa Fire Protection District No. 1 be authorized to renew the levy and collection of a special tax of ten (10) mills (an estimated $390,000.00 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) on all property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of purchasing fire protection equipment, maintaining and operating the District’s fire protection facilities and equipment, paying the cost of obtaining water and for salaries of District employees?

Publication of Notice of Special Election. Pursuant to La. R.S. 18:1285, a Notice of Special Election concerning the Election will be published in the Amite Tangi Digest (the “Official Journal”), a newspaper of general circulation within the District, and is the official journal of the District, once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks, with the first publication to be made not less than fortyfive (45) days nor more than ninety (90) days prior to the date fixed for the Election, which notice will be substantially in accordance with the Notice of Special Election annexed hereto as Exhibit A and incorporated herein by reference, to the same extent as if it were set forth in full.

Canvass of Election Returns. This Governing Authority will meet on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at 210 N.E. Central Avenue, Amite, Louisiana, and will then and there in open and public session proceed to examine and canvass the official election returns and declare the results of the said election, pursuant to Section 1292 of Title 18 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended.

Polling Places; Commissioners. The polling places set forth in the attached Notice of Special Election, and situated within the corporate limits of the District, be and the same are hereby designated as the polling places at which the Election will be held. Pursuant to the provisions of La. R.S. 18:1286(B), the Commissioners in Charge and the Commissioners authorized to be selected by the Board of Election Supervisors to serve at the Election on SATURDAY, MARCH 24, 2018, are hereby designated as the Commissioners in Charge and Commissioners to serve at the polling places designated for this Election.

Designation of Commissioners and Commissioners in Charge. As required in La. R.S. 18:1286(B), the officers designated to serve as Commissioners in Charge and Commissioners pursuant to Section 4 hereof, will hold the Election as herein provided solely in compliance with the provisions of Parts II and V of the Election Code, as amended, and will make due returns of said Election in accordance with the aforesaid provisions of the Election Code. The compensation of said officers be and the same is hereby fixed at the sum prescribed by law. All registered voters in each precinct and residing in the District are entitled to vote at the Election.

Authorization of the Chairman. The Chairman of the Governing Authority be and he is hereby empowered, authorized and directed to arrange for and to furnish the election officers, in ample time for the holding of said election, all equipment, forms and other items which may be required in order to hold said election. The Chairman of the Governing Authority is further authorized, empowered and directed to take any and all further action required by State and/or Federal law to arrange for the election.

Furnishing Election Call. In accordance with La. R.S. 18:1285(B)(1), certified copies of this Resolution will be forwarded promptly to the Secretary of State, the Commissioner of Elections, the Clerk of Court and Ex-Officio Custodian of Voting Machines in and for the Parish of Tangipahoa, and the Registrar of Voters in and for said Parish, as notification of the call for the Election in order that each may prepare for said Election and perform their respective functions as required by law.

Estimated Collections. Pursuant to La. R.S. 18:1284(c), an estimated $390,000.00 is reasonably anticipated at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year.

Application to State Bond Commission. Application be and the same is hereby formally made to the State Bond Commission for consent and authorization to hold a special proposition election in the District, as previously specified herein, said election to be held within the District on Saturday, March 24, 2018, and in the event the aforesaid proposition is carried for consent and authorization to levy and collect the Tax provided for by said proposition in the amount, for the purpose and for the number of years herein specified; and that a certified copy of this Resolution will be forwarded to the State Bond Commission on behalf of the Governing Authority, together with a letter requesting the prompt consideration and approval of such application.

Additional Notice Requirement. This Governing Authority made the announcement with respect to this resolution required by La. R.S. 42:19.1, at its public meeting on Thursday, August 10, 2017 and published said announcement in the Official Journal on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

This Resolution having been submitted to a vote, the vote thereon was as follows:

YEAS: 3 (E. Ray Glasgow, Gwynette Dixon, Robbie Lee)

NAYS: 0

ABSENT: 2 (Herbert Brumfield, Oliver Jackson, III)

And the Resolution was declared adopted on this, the 14th day of September, 2017.

/s/ Agnes Prevost /s/ E. Ray Glasgow

Agnes Prevost, Secretary-Treasurer E. Ray Glasgow, Chairman

EXHIBIT A

NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION

Pursuant to the provisions of a Resolution adopted on September 14, 2017 by the Board of Commissioners of Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 (the “Governing Authority”), acting as the governing authority of Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 (the “District”), NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special election will be held in the District on SATURDAY, MARCH 24, 2018, and that at said election there will be submitted to all registered voters of the District, qualified in and entitled to vote at said election under the Constitution and laws of the State of Louisiana and the Constitution of the United States, the following proposition, to wit:

PROPOSITION

(TAX RENEWAL)

Shall the Tangipahoa Fire Protection District No. 1 be authorized to renew the levy and collection of a special tax of ten (10) mills (an estimated $390,000.00 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) on all property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of purchasing fire protection equipment, maintaining and operating the District’s fire protection facilities and equipment, paying the cost of obtaining water and for salaries of District employees?

The special election will be held in at the following polling places situated in the District, and which polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. on SATURDAY, MARCH 24, 2018, in compliance with the provisions of Section 541 of Title 18 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended (La. R.S. 18:541). The Commissioners in Charge and the Commissioners authorized to be selected by the Parish Board of Election Supervisors at the special election on SATURDAY, MARCH 24, 2018, are hereby designated as the Commissioners in Charge and the Commissioners to serve at the following described polling places designated for this election, to-wit:

PRECINCT

POLLING PLACE

00/015

Agriculture Building, 305 E. Oak St., Amite

00/016

Agriculture Building, 305 E. Oak St., Amite

00/017

Amite City Hall, 212 E. Oak St., Amite

00/018

Amite City Hall, 212 E. Oak St., Amite

00/026 (PART OF)

Independence Middle School, 145 W. Second St., Independence

00/105 (PART OF) (NO VOTERS)

Tangipahoa City Hall, 12616 Jackson St., Tangipahoa

00/107

Roseland Elementary School, 12516 Time Ave., Roseland

00/109 (PART OF)

Parish Library-Amite Branch, 204 NE Central Ave., Amite

00/111A (PART OF)

Independence Middle School, 145 W. Second St., Independence

00/115B (PART OF)

Independence Middle School, 145 W. Second St., Independence

The polling places set forth above and situated in the District, be and the same are hereby designated as the polling places at which to hold the special election, and the Commissioners in Charge and Commissioners, respectively, shall be those persons designated according to law.

A portion of the monies collected from the Tax shall be remitted to certain state and statewide retirement systems in accordance with the provisions of Subtitle 1 of Title 11 of Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended (La. R.S. 11:82).

The special election will be held in accordance with the applicable provisions of Chapter 5 and Chapter 6-A of Title 18 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended, and other constitutional and statutory authority as applicable thereto, and the officers appointed to hold the election, or such substitutes therefor as may be selected and designated in compliance with law, will make due returns thereof to the Parish, and NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the Governing Authority will meet on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at 210 N.E. Central Avenue, Amite, Louisiana, and will then and there, in open and public session, proceed to examine and canvass the returns and declare the result of the special election. All registered voters residing in the District are entitled to vote at the special election and voting machines will be used in connection therewith.

THUS DONE AND SIGNED at Amite, Louisiana, on this, the 14th of September, 2017.

/s/ E. Ray Glasgow

E. Ray Glasgow, Chairman

STATE OF LOUISIANA

PARISH OF TANGIPAHOA

I, the undersigned Secretary-Treasurer of Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 (the “District”) do hereby certify that the foregoing constitutes a true and correct copy of a Resolution adopted by the District on September 14, 2017, ordering and calling a special election to be held in Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 (the “District”) on March 24, 2018, for the purpose of authorizing the renewal of a ten (10) mills tax on assessed valuation of all property subject to taxation in the District, for a period of ten (10) years for the purpose of purchasing fire protection equipment, maintaining and operating the District’s fire protection facilities and equipment, paying the cost of obtaining water and for salaries of District employees.

I further certify that this Resolution has not been amended or rescinded.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have subscribed my official signature of said District on this, the 14th day of September, 2017.

/s/ Agnes Prevost

Agnes Prevost, Secretary-Treasurer

A_170104

Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on Wednesday, October 3, 2017.