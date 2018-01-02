Town of Roseland

Special Council Meeting

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

5:00 p.m.

The Mayor and Board met on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at the City Hall in Roseland, LA. for a Special Meeting.

Call to order: Mayor McCoy called the meeting to order at 5:06 p.m.

Roll Call: Council members present were; Rose Bennett, Sandra Turner, Ruthie Vernon and Kevin Robinson. Absent: Charles Davis

Prayer and Pledge of Allegiance: Sandra Turner led the meeting with prayer and Kevin Robinson led the Pledge of Allegiance.

The accounts payable were reviewed by all council members in advance of the Regular Meeting to be held on November 9, 2017.

A motion was made by Rose Bennett to introduce the Amended Budget 2017 and the Proposed Budget 2018, seconded by Ruthie Vernon. The motion passed.

Adjourn: A motion was made by Sandra Turner, seconded by Ruthie Vernon to adjourn the meeting. The motion was passed and the meeting was adjourned.

Wanda McCoy, Mayor

ATTEST:

Debra A. Evans, Clerk

A_18007

Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.