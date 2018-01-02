A_18008
Town of Roseland
Special Council Meeting
Tuesday, November 14, 2017
5:00 p.m.
The Mayor and Board met on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at the City Hall in Roseland, LA. for a Special Meeting.
Call to order: Mayor McCoy called the meeting to order at 5:15 p.m.
Roll Call: Council members present were; Rose Bennett, Sandra Turner and Ruthie Vernon. Absent: Charles Davis and Kevin Robinson.
Prayer and Pledge of Allegiance: Ruthie Vernon led the meeting with prayer and Rose Bennett led the Pledge of Allegiance.
A motion was made by Sandra Turner to introducer Ordinance #333 Water & Sewer Rate Increase, seconded by Ruthie Vernon. The motion passed.
Zoning: None
Adjourn: A motion was made by Sandra Turner, seconded by Ruthie Vernon to adjourn the meeting. The motion was passed and the meeting was adjourned.
Wanda McCoy, Mayor
ATTEST:
Debra A. Evans, Clerk
A_18008
Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.