Town of Roseland

Special Council Meeting

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

5:00 p.m.

The Mayor and Board met on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at the City Hall in Roseland, LA. for a Special Meeting.

Call to order: Mayor McCoy called the meeting to order at 5:15 p.m.

Roll Call: Council members present were; Rose Bennett, Sandra Turner and Ruthie Vernon. Absent: Charles Davis and Kevin Robinson.

Prayer and Pledge of Allegiance: Ruthie Vernon led the meeting with prayer and Rose Bennett led the Pledge of Allegiance.

A motion was made by Sandra Turner to introducer Ordinance #333 Water & Sewer Rate Increase, seconded by Ruthie Vernon. The motion passed.

Zoning: None

Adjourn: A motion was made by Sandra Turner, seconded by Ruthie Vernon to adjourn the meeting. The motion was passed and the meeting was adjourned.

Wanda McCoy, Mayor

ATTEST:

Debra A. Evans, Clerk

A_18008

Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.