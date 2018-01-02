Town of Roseland

Board of Alderman

Minutes of Regular Meeting held on November 9, 2017

The Mayor and Board met on Tuesday, November 9, 2017 at the City Hall in Roseland, LA. for the regular meeting.

Call to order: Mayor McCoy called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

Roll Call: Council members present were; Charles Davis, Rose Bennett, Sandra Turner, Ruthie Vernon, and Kevin Robinson.

Prayer and Pledge of Allegiance: Kevin Robinson led the meeting with prayer and Charles Davis led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Public Input: Turner Chapel Church will be sponsoring their 10th year Feeding the Community for Thanksgiving. They will also have a clothes give away. This event will begin 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Monday 18, 2017.

A motion was made by Rose Bennett to approve the minutes for the special meeting held on October 10, 2017 and regular meeting October 12, 2017, seconded by Ruthie Vernon. The motion passed.

A motion was made by Kevin Robinson to approve the accounts payable for October 2017, seconded by Ruthie Vernon. The motion passed.

The mayor table #8 on the agenda until further notice.

Old Business: The Christmas parade was discussed with all councilman and decided to have the Christmas parade on December 9, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.

New Business: Mayor Wanda McCoy and council members extended a heartfelt thank you to all of our veterans who have served for our country.

Zoning: None

Adjourn: A motion was made by Sandra Turner to adjourn, seconded by Ruthie Vernon. The motion was passed and the meeting was adjourned.

Wanda McCoy, Mayor

ATTEST:

Debra A. Evans, Clerk

A_18009

Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.