PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

TOWN OF AMITE CITY

PROPOSED AMENDED BUDGET HEARING

FYE JUNE 30, 2018

The Mayor and City Council for the Town of Amite City will hold a public hearing on a proposed amended budget FYE June 30, 2018 on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the Amite City Hall, 212 E. Oak Street, Amite, Louisiana. All citizens (especially senior citizens) are invited to attend and provide the Mayor and City Council with written and oral comments and ask questions concerning the town’s entire proposed amended budget and the relationship of funds to the budget. The entire proposed amended budget, a statement on the proposed amended budget summarized below, can be inspected by the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, in the Clerk’s office at the Amite City Hall, 212 E. Oak Street, Amite, Louisiana.

TOWN OF AMITE CITY

BUDGET SUMMARY OF GENERAL AND SPECIAL REVENUE FUNDS

Proposed Amended Budget for year ending June 30, 2018

GENERAL FUND SPECIAL REVENUE FUND TOTAL

Beginning Fund Balance. 257,280. $1,109,967 $1,367,247

Estimated Revenues 1,457,605 2,920,355 4,377,960

Estimated Funds Available $1,714,885 $4,030,322 $5,745,207

Estimated Expenditures

Salaries $1,768,510 0 $1,768,510

Payroll tax/employee benefits 871,750 0 871,750

Attest:

_________________

Mary Lou Lee

City Clerk

A_18037

Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.