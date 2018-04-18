A_18037
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
TOWN OF AMITE CITY
PROPOSED AMENDED BUDGET HEARING
FYE JUNE 30, 2018
The Mayor and City Council for the Town of Amite City will hold a public hearing on a proposed amended budget FYE June 30, 2018 on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the Amite City Hall, 212 E. Oak Street, Amite, Louisiana. All citizens (especially senior citizens) are invited to attend and provide the Mayor and City Council with written and oral comments and ask questions concerning the town’s entire proposed amended budget and the relationship of funds to the budget. The entire proposed amended budget, a statement on the proposed amended budget summarized below, can be inspected by the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, in the Clerk’s office at the Amite City Hall, 212 E. Oak Street, Amite, Louisiana.
TOWN OF AMITE CITY
BUDGET SUMMARY OF GENERAL AND SPECIAL REVENUE FUNDS
Proposed Amended Budget for year ending June 30, 2018
GENERAL FUND SPECIAL REVENUE FUND TOTAL
Beginning Fund Balance. 257,280. $1,109,967 $1,367,247
Estimated Revenues 1,457,605 2,920,355 4,377,960
Estimated Funds Available $1,714,885 $4,030,322 $5,745,207
Estimated Expenditures
Salaries $1,768,510 0 $1,768,510
Payroll tax/employee benefits 871,750 0 871,750
Attest:
_________________
Mary Lou Lee
City Clerk
Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.