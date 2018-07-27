notice of public hearing/regular meeting

I. TANGIPAHOA PARISH FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT NO. 1 WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING, AS FOLLOWS:

DATE: June 14, 2018

TIME: 5:00 P.M.

PLACE OF PUBLIC HEARING: 210 N.E. Central Avenue, Amite, LA

1. Public Hearing on Adoption of the 2018 Millage Rates

Close Public Hearing

II. A Public Meeting will be held as follows:

DATE: June 14, 2018

TIME: Immediately following Public Hearing

PLACE OF MEETING: 210 N.E. Central Avenue, Amite, LA

AGENDA

1. Call to Order

2. Public Input on Agenda Items

3. Approval of Minutes of Previous Meeting (s)

4. Pay current bills

5. Current financial statement

6. Adopt the millage rates

7. Chief Cutrer

8. Commissioners' Matters

9. Adjourn

Agnes Prevost

Secretary-Treasurer

Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection Dist. #1

210 N.E. Central Avenue

Amite, LA 70422

(985) 748-5161

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, please contact Agnes Prevost at (985) 748-5161, describing the assistance that is necessary.

Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 reserves the right to enter into executive session in accordance with Louisiana RS 42:6 et el

