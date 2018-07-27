A_18048
notice of public hearing/regular meeting
I. TANGIPAHOA PARISH FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT NO. 1 WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING, AS FOLLOWS:
DATE: June 14, 2018
TIME: 5:00 P.M.
PLACE OF PUBLIC HEARING: 210 N.E. Central Avenue, Amite, LA
1. Public Hearing on Adoption of the 2018 Millage Rates
Close Public Hearing
II. A Public Meeting will be held as follows:
DATE: June 14, 2018
TIME: Immediately following Public Hearing
PLACE OF MEETING: 210 N.E. Central Avenue, Amite, LA
AGENDA
1. Call to Order
2. Public Input on Agenda Items
3. Approval of Minutes of Previous Meeting (s)
4. Pay current bills
5. Current financial statement
6. Adopt the millage rates
7. Chief Cutrer
8. Commissioners' Matters
9. Adjourn
Agnes Prevost
Secretary-Treasurer
Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection Dist. #1
210 N.E. Central Avenue
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-5161
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, please contact Agnes Prevost at (985) 748-5161, describing the assistance that is necessary.
Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 reserves the right to enter into executive session in accordance with Louisiana RS 42:6 et el
A_18048
Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.