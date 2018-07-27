Regular Meeting

April 3, 2018

7:00 p.m.

The Mayor and City Council of the Town of Amite City, Louisiana came together in regular session this 3rd day of April 2018 at 7:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the meeting room of City Hall. Mayor Bel called the meeting to order and asked Ms. Lee for roll call. The following were present: Milton “Buddy” Bel, Mayor; Council Members: Neil Currier, Kris Hart, Mayor Pro Tem Emanuel Zanders III, and Rose Sumrall. Absent: Jonathon Foster.

Mr. Hart led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Mayor Bel asked Pastor Jeff McKneely of the House on the Rock Church to offer the night’s prayer.

Public Input:

None

Meeting Minutes.

March 6, 2018 Regular Meeting Minutes, March 20, 2018 Planning and Zoning Minutes and March 5, 2018 Arts Council Meeting Minutes. Mr. Currier moved and Mr. Zanders seconded to accept the above meeting minutes. Motion carried.

Treasurer’s Report - March 2018

GENERAL FUND

Bal 2-28-18 356,476.07

Deposits 381,998.92

738,474.99

Cks Drn 473,696.52

Bal 3-31-18 264,778.47

SALES TAX FUND

Bal 2-28-18 52,053.71

Deposits 231,369.38

283,423.09

Cks Drn 258,282.38

Bal 3-31-18 25,140.71

WATERWORKS OPERATING FUND

Bal 2-28-18 1,748,795.03

Deposits 166,629.16

1,915,424.19

Cks Drn 98,689.25

Bal 3-31-18 1,819,734.94

WATER DEPOSITS

Bal 2-28-18 75,481.64

Deposits 4,012.30

74,493.94

Cks Drn 3,510.00

Bal 3-31-18 75,983.94

Cemetery Maintenance

Bal 2-28-18 103,959.41

Deposits 263.96

104,223.37

Cks Drn 0

Bal 3-31-18 104,223.37

Economic Development

Bal 2-28-18 633,404.25

Deposits 6,480.99

639,885.24

Cks Drn 1,100.00

Bal 3-31-18 638,785.24

Capital Improvements

Bal 2-28-18 22,133.51

Deposits 24.25

22,157.76

Cks Drn 0

Bal 3-31-18 22,157.76

Water Deposit Certificate of Deposits

Bal 2-28-18 67,843.52

Deposits 732.70

Bal 3-31-18 68,576.22

Prisoner’s Fund

Deposits 712.73

Bal 2-28-18 22.84

735.57

Cks Drn 0

Bal 3-31-18 735.57

Police Bond Money

Bal 2-28-18 15,981.94

Deposits 23,092.50

39,074.44

Cks Drn 14,836.11

Bal 3-31-18 24,238.33

Bond Appearance

Bal 2-28-18 19,373.19

Deposits 411.54

19,784.73

Cks Drn 48.00

Bal 3-31-18 19,736.73

Drug Assets Fund

Bal 2-28-18 10,237.41

Deposits 11.22

10,248.63

Cks Drn 0

Bal 3-31-18 10,248.63

USDA Service Truck 2017

Bal 2-28-18 8,216.00

Deposits 0

8,216.00

Cks Drn 0

Bal 3-31-18 8,216.00

Art Council

Bal 2-28-18 40,166.01

Deposits 43.59

40,209.60

Cks Drn 2,194.68

Bal 3-31-18 38,014.92

Utilities Sinking Fund

Bal 2-28-18 61,726.61

Deposits 8,221.09

69,947.70

Cks Drn 0

Bal 3-31-18 69,947.70

Utility Depreciation & Contingency

Bal 2-28-18 152,888.70

Deposits 167.51

153,056.21

Cks Drn 0

Bal 3-31-18 153,056.21

Utility Revenue Bond Reserve Fund

Bal 2-28-18 105,645.01

Deposits 115.75

105,760.76

Cks Drn 0

Bal 3-31-18 105,760.76

USDA Sewer Sinking Fund

Bal 2-28-18 19,506.35

Deposits 8,958.18

28,464.53

Cks Drn 0

Bal 3-31-18 28,464.53

USDA Sewer Bond Reserve Fund

Bal 2-28-18 140,912.14

Deposits 2,388.58

143,300.72

Cks Drn 0

Bal 3-31-18 143,300.72

USDA Sewer Depreciation & Contingency

Bal 2-28-18 33,826.40

Deposits 484.25

34,310.65

Cks Drn 0

Bal 3-31-18 34,310.65

USDA Sewer Short – Lived Assets

Bal 2-28-18 109,967.85

Deposits 1,607.11

111,574.96

Cks Drn 0

Bal 3-31-18 111,574.96

USDA Water Short – Lived Assets

Bal 2-28-18 151,566.18

Deposits 2,567.08

154,133.26

Cks Drn 0

Bal 3-31-18 154,133.26

USDA Water Depreciation Fund

Bal 2-28-18 23,922.27

Deposits 390.36

24,312.63

Cks Drn 0

Bal 3-31-18 24,312.63

USDA Water Debt Service

Bal 2-28-18 103,285.60

Deposits 1,936.47

105,222.07

Cks Drn 0

Bal 3-31-18 105,222.07

USDA Water Sinking Fund

Bal 2-28-18 51,900.85

Deposits 7,349.96

59,250.81

Cks Drn 0

Bal 3-31-18 59,250.81

Water Bills Past Due:

February $22,908.79

March $16,436.36

Mrs. Sumrall questioned why she was not receiving the disbursements? Mayor Bel stated that the Clerk can get these for you.

Mr. Zanders moved and Mr. Currier seconded a motion to accept the Treasurer’s Report. Motion carried without opposition.

Mayor Bel:

ORDINANCE NO. 4 – 2018

AMENDMENT TO ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING AN ANNUAL 2 ½ % LONGEVITY SALARY INCREASE

All employees of the Town of Amite City, including police employees but excluding the city clerk and police chief, will be granted an automatic two and one-half (2 ½%) percent annual increase in salary, awarded on their date of hire, or anniversary date, after five years of service for the next twenty years only. This annual increase is a longevity increase designed to retain qualified employees and is in addition to any annual raise that may be granted. All employees who obtained five years of service as of January 1, 2009 will be eligible immediately for the longevity for the longevity increase.

Motion by Mr. Hart to amend Ordinance to include the Street Superintendent. Motion carried.

Mayor Bel:

RESOLUTION – DOTD SIDEWALK AGREEMENT

RESOLUTION NO. 5 - 2018

BE IT RESOLVED by the Mayor and City Council of the Town of Amite City, Louisiana, meeting in regular session, this the 3rd day of April 2018, that Mayor Milton “Buddy” Bel, is authorized to enter into a Sidewalk Agreement By and Between the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and the Town of Amite City on behalf of the Town of Amite City, relative to the repair of a sidewalk located on railroad right-of-way on Hwy. 16 (Oak Street)

On a motion by Mr. Hart, seconded by Mr. Currier, and approved by a majority of the City Council for the Town of Amite City, Resolution No. 5 2018 was hereby adopted on this 3rd day of April 2018.

Attest:

______________________ ____________________

Milton “Buddy” Bel, Mayor Mary Lou Lee, City Clerk

Mayor Bel:

RESOLUTION- SURPLUS COMPUTERS

RESOLUTION NO. ______2018

BE IT RESOLVED by the Mayor and City Council, governing authority of the Town of Amite City, State of Louisiana that the following is hereby declared surplus property and may be donated to Ponchatoula High School, Ponchatoula, La. To be used in classroom instruction; and,

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Mayor and City Council authorize the town administration to deliver to Ponchatoula High School the following:

One Dell Computer, Model DCNE and Monitor

One Dell Computer, Optiplex 760 and Monitor

One Dell Computer, Optiplex and Monitor

One Dell Computer, Optiplex GX520 and Monitor

One Hewlett Packard Color Laserjet 2600n

On a motion by Mr. Hart to table declare surplus property to be given to Ponchatoula High School. Mrs. DiLorenzo explained that Ponchatoula has a computer class that takes apart computers to learn how to fix them.

Mr. Hart stated he would contact local schools to see if they have a similar class.

Mayor Bel:

AMENDMENT BUDGET FYE 06/30/2018

TOWN OF AMITE CITY

BUDGET SUMMARY OF GENERAL AND SPECIAL REVENUE FUND

PROPOSED AMENDMENT BUDGET FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018

GENERAL FUND SPECIAL REVENUE FUND TOTAL

Beginning Fund Balance $257,280 $1,109,967 $1,367,247

Estimated Revenues 1,457,605 2,920,355 4,377,960

Estimated Funds Available $1,714,885 $4,030,322 $5,745,207

Estimated Expenditures

Salaries

$1,768,510

$1,768,510

Payroll tax/employee benefits

871,750

871,750

Total Personnel Cost

$2,640,260

$2,640,260

Other Operating Cost

$1,932,705

$31,955

$1,964,660

Total Expenditures

$4,572,965

$31,955

$4,604,920

Excess Revenues (expenditures)

(2,858,080)

$3,998,367

$1,140,287

Transfers in

$3,030,000

$100,250

$3,130,250

Transfers out

($12,000)

($3,103,250)

($3,115,250)

Excess estimated revenues over

Estimated expenditures

$159,920

$995,367

$1,155,287

Mayor Pro -Tem – Emanuel Zanders III : Culverts on Pine Street and Third.

Council members agreed to have culverts cleaned and/ or replaced on Pine Street to help with drainage.

Mr. Zanders – Discussion on City Clerk

Council Zanders stated Ms. Lee is back at work and she should have her office back, so she can do what she needs to do. She has always done a good job for us.

Mayor Bel said that Carla was hired in Ms. Lee’s absence an she is going to stay. She’s part time we’ve been written up by the auditor several times due to segregation of duties, so this will rectify the situation. Ms. Lee is her (Carla) Supervisor just like she is Kyra’s McDaniel.

Council Mrs. Sumrall: Police and Fire Matters.

Police Matters. Police Chief Jerry Trabona reported his officers have started training on the new guns they received. They have trained in all four schools for an active shooter.

Council Mrs. Sumrall: Chamber of Commerce

There were no matters from the Chamber of Commerce.

Council Mrs. Sumrall: Christmas Lights

Mrs. Sumrall stated that City designated $ 20,000, to repair Christmas lights. Ms. Lee, will get with Mrs. Eunice Harris from Entergy to get specifications for the light poles.

Council Mrs. Sumrall: Tycer Park Speed Limits

Mrs. Sumrall discuss 25-mph speed limit signs on both side of street to try and slow down traffic.

Council Mrs. Sumrall: Stop Signs on Duncan Avenue

Mrs. Sumrall discussed to place a three-way stop sign on both side of Duncan Avenue and Camille Street.

Council Mrs. Sumrall: Traffic Study of Oak Street

Mrs. Sumrall would like a traffic study of Oak Street. Ms. Lee would get with DOTD for the incoming and outcoming traffic count.

Council Mrs. Sumrall: Quarterly Budget Reports

Mrs. Sumrall would like a Quarterly Budget reports to be given to council several days before meeting. Mayor Bel stated monthly would be better.

Council Mrs. Sumrall: Community Center

Discussion why the Community Center was not rented in the fall? Mrs. Sumrall believed it was due to the air conditioning not working which was not correct. Mayor Bel stated the reason was because of not having a budget to work with

Council: Kris Hart

Council Kris Hart discuss the location that a telecommunications tower was going to be placed on the south side of a 153 acre tract of property owned by the McClendon family in the southwest part of Amite.

RESOLUTION NO. 6- 2018

WHEREAS the Town of Amite City is seeking to improve the quality of life for its citizens; and

WHEREAS, the Town of Amite City is concerned with the health and safety of people residing in the town; and

WHEREAS, the Town of Amite City plans to develop a process for issuing permits for telecommunications towers; and

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Mayor and the City Council for the Town of Amite City in regular session this 3rd day of April, 2018 do hereby adopt this resolution discontinuing the moratorium on the building and/or erecting of any telecommunications towers within corporate limits to be built and/or erected on a case by case basis till an ordinance is passed and permit process is in place.

Mr. Hart moved and Mr. Zanders to accept Resolution No. 6 2018.

Attest:

____________________

Mary Lou Lee, City Clerk

Mr. Hart: Re-Stripe Streets

Councilman Mr. Hart wanted to re-stripe parking spots on Duncan Avenue to Second street. Ms. Lee will get with Mr. Greene from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office to discuss this matter. Mr. Hart said the only cost will be the purchase of the paint.

Mr. Hart moved and Mrs. Sumrall seconded to adjourn. Motion carried without objection.

Attest:

______________________ __________________

Milton “Buddy” Bel, Mayor Mary Lou Lee, City Clerk

