Public Hearing

April 3, 2018

7:00 p.m.

The Mayor and the City Council of the Town of Amite City held a public hearing on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the Amite City Hall, 212 E. Oak Street, Amite, La. For an AMENDMENT TO ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING AN ANNUAL 2 ½ LONGEVITY SALARY INCREASE.

Ms. Lee asked for comments. There were no comments received. Ms. Lee closed the hearing.

Attest:

_________________ _____________

Milton “ Buddy” Bel Mary Lou Lee

Mayor City Clerk

A_18050

Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.