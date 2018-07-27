A_18050

Public Hearing
April 3, 2018
7:00 p.m.

The Mayor and the City Council of the Town of Amite City held a public hearing on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the Amite City Hall, 212 E. Oak Street, Amite, La. For an AMENDMENT TO ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING AN ANNUAL 2 ½ LONGEVITY SALARY INCREASE.

Ms. Lee asked for comments. There were no comments received. Ms. Lee closed the hearing.

Milton “ Buddy” Bel Mary Lou Lee
Mayor City Clerk

