March 06, 2018

MINUTES

BOARD OF HOSPITAL COMMISSIONERS

TANGIPAHOA PARISH HOSPITAL SERVICE DISTRICT NO. 2

AMITE, LA. 70422

The regular meeting of the Board of Hospital Commissioners of Tangipahoa Parish Hospital Service District No. 2, d/b/a, Hood Memorial Hospital was held on March 06, 2018 at 8:00 AM in the office of the CEO/Administrator.

The meeting was called to order by Mr. Charles “Mose” Guzzardo, Chariman of the Board. Members in attendance were Dr. Arthur Mauterer, Mr. Robbie Lee and Mr. Raymond Cutrer. Also in attendance were HMH employees, Mr. Edward C. Dugar, CEO, Mr. Mike Estay, CFO, and Mrs. Alicia Chatelain, Human Resources/Public Relations Director and meeting recorder and Drs. Richard Bridges and Zachary Pray. Mr. Randy Bracy was the only member absent.

Mr. Guzzardo requested that the minutes from the January 30, 2018 meeting be read aloud by Mrs. Alicia Chatelain. Minutes were read and Mr. Lee made a motion, seconded by Mr. Cutrer, to accept the minutes as presented. Motion passed unanimously.

There were no items to be reviewed or discussed under the Old Business agenda item.

The Quality Improvement, Compliance, Building & Grounds and Finance Reports were provided. Mr. Estay then provided January’s Financial Report for review and discussion. Included in the Financial Report were disbursements for the month of January totaling $1,438,310.08 and bad debt totaling $100,492,24. Dr. Mauterer made a motion to approve these reports, seconded by Mr. Cutrer, and unanimously approved. Dr. Dugar then provided the Board with an update to the following ongoing building & grounds projects(s):

• New Parking Area

- Letter to Parish President, Mr. Robbie Miller has been requested by CouncilmanLouis Joseph in connection with Parish assistance.

• Clinic

⁃ Construction has begun

◦ Walls/doorways have been moved and newly constructed

◦ Received quotes for hanging sheetrock, floating, spraying texture and paint

• Maintenance Building Roof

⁃ Pending approval

• HVAC

⁃ 2nd floor air handler has busted steam coil

⁃ Repair bids received and being reviewed

⁃ Clinic has a AC unit in need of replacement

• Signage

⁃ Room signage has been added to 2nd floor

⁃ New fire escape routes have been designed and will be displayed upon receipt

The following Medical Staff privileges were reviewed and approved:

• Allen Ryan Seal, NP Allied Health Professional

The following updates were provided in Mr. Dugar’s CEO Operations Report:

• Oyster Fest First Aid - HMH will again provide a First Aid Station from Friday - Sunday.

• 5th Annual Community Health Fair - HMH’s 5th Annual Community Health Fair will be held on Friday, April 6 at the RHC.

• DHH Status on ED & RHC Renovations - DHH aplication for ED renovation has been completed and mailed; therefore, efforts will now be focused on RHC application process.

• Medical Plan Update - Negotiations have been completed and an employee roll-out is expected for June 1.

• Hospital Wide Cost Savings Effort - HMH has established a hospital wide cost savings effort campaign, which will affect every department. These efforts are to increase cash flow and reduce payables.

Mr. Lee made a motion to enter into an Executive Session; the motion was seconded by MR. Cutrer, and unanimously approved. Executive Session agenda item was reviewed and discussed and a motion was made by Mr. Lee and seconded by Mr. Cutrer to exit Executive Session and return to regular session. It was noted that there was no action taken on Executive Session agenda item.

There were several items to be reviewed and discussed under the New Business agenda item:

• Adoption of Revised BOC Bylaws - Bylaw revisions have been under review for several months. Final review has been completed; therefore, a motion to approve was made by Mr. Lee and seconded by Mr. Cutrer, and unanimously approved. Approved bylaws will be forwarded to the Tangipahoa Parish Council.

• 2016-2017 FYE Audit Presentation - Auditors will be here to present the final audit report on Tuesday, March 27.

There being no further discussions or business to be reviewed, a motion to adjourn was made by Mr. Cutrer and seconded by Mr. Lee and unanimously approved with the meeting being adjourned at 9:23 AM.

Charles “Mose” Guzzardo, Chairman

Raymond Cutrer, Secretary

A_18051

Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.