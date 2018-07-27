March 27, 2018

MINUTES

BOARD OF HOSPITAL COMMISSIONERS

TANGIPAHOA PARISH HOSPITAL SERVICE DISTRICT NO. 2

AMITE, LA. 70422

The regular meeting of the Board of Hospital Commissioners of Tangipahoa Parish Hospital Service District No. 2, d/b/a, Hood Memorial Hospital was held on March 27, 2018 at 2:00 PM in the office of the CEO/Administrator.

The meeting was called to order by Mr. Charles “Mose” Guzzardo, Chairman of the Board. Members in attendance were Dr. Arthur Mauterer, Mr. Robbie Lee, Mr. Raymond Cutrer, and Mr. Randy Bracy. Also in attendance were HMH employees, Mr. Edward C. Dugar, CEO, Mr. Mike Estay, CFO, Mrs. Alicia Chatelain, Human Resources/Public Relations Director and meeting recorder and Drs. Richard Bridges and Zachary Pray. There were no members of the public present nor were there any members of the Board absent.

Mr. Guzzardo requested that the minutes from the March 06, 2018 meeting be read aloud by Mrs. Alicia Chatelain. Minutes were read and Mr. Lee made a motion, seconded by Mr. Cutrer, to accept the minutes as presented. Motion passed unanimously.

Dr. Richard Bridges and Dr. Zachary Pray presented Physician Reports to the Board for review and offered information detailing their reports. Also included within the Medical Staff Presentation agenda item were the following Medical Staff privileges which were reviewed and approved:

• Stat Radiology Medical Corporation Consulting/Radiology

• Thomas E. Bowden, MD Emergency Medicine

The Quality Improvement, Compliance, Building & Grounds and Finance Reports were provided. Mr. Estay then provided February’s Financial Report for review and discussion. Included in the Financial Report were disbursements for the month of February totaling $1,306,923.24 and bad debt totaling $88,630.39. Mr. Cutrer made a motion to approved these reports, along with the budgeted financial statement. The motion was seconded by Mr. Lee, and unanimously approved. Mr. Dugar then provided the Board with an update to the following ongoing building & grounds project(s):

• New Parking Area

⁃ Letter to Parish President has been sent; awaiting response.

• Clinic Renovation

⁃ Construction has begun

◦ Sheetrock to begin soon

◦ New data lines being installed

• HVAC

⁃ Clinic HVAC is in need of replacement.

◦ Mr. Dugar presented the Board with several quotes. A motion was made by Mr. Lee, seconded by Mr. Cutrer to approve the purchase of a new HVAC system for the clinic.

• Maintenance Building Roof

⁃ Project on hold until further notice.

• Signage

⁃ New fire escape routes have been displayed at appropriate locations.

The following updates were provided in Mr. Dugar’s CEO Operations Report:

• DHH Status on ED & RHC Renovations - DHH application for ED renovation has been processed and accepted. RHC application process will begin and mailed to DHH once construction is complete and OPH has completed their final inspection.

• Medical Plan Update - Employee roll-out is proposed for June 1.

• Winn-Dixie Ad Campaign - HMH has partnered with Adcart for shopping cart advertising.

Mr. Lee made a motion to enter into an Executive Session; the motion was seconded by Mr. Cutrer, and unanimously approved. Executive Session agenda item was reviewed and discussed and a motion was made by Dr. Mauterer and seconded by Mr. Lee to exit Executive Session and return to regular session. It was noted that there was action taken on Executive Session agenda item, which was the approval of the newly proposed employee healthcare premiums. Mr. Lee made a motion to approve the newly proposed employee healthcare premiums, seconded by Mr. Cutrer and unanimously approved.

There were no items to be review or discussed under the New Business agenda item.

The only item to be reviewed and/or discussed under the Old Business agenda item was the 2016-2017 FYE Audit Presentation, which was presented by Ms. Gayla Falcon and Mr. Johnathon Trahan of Langlinais, Broussard & Kohlenberg.

Ms. Falcon and Mr. Trahan introduced themselves and Ms. Falcon began her presentation of HMH’s 2016-2017 fiscal year-end audit. Ms. Falcon presented to the Board the firm’s Independent Audit Report along with the Independent Accountant’s Report on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures. Once Ms. Falcon completed her presentation, she entertained questions from the Board and informed them that she or Mr. Trahan would be available for further questions if needed. Once the audit report presentation was complete, Ms. Falcon and Mr. Trahan exited the meeting.

There being no further discussions or business to be reviewed, a motion to adjourn was made by Mr. Cutrer and seconded by Mr. Lee and unanimously approved with the meeting being adjourned at 4:05 PM.

Charles “Mose” Guzzardo, Chairman

Raymond Cutrer, Secretary

A_18052

Publish in The Amite Tangi Digest on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.