Public Hearing Notice

The Audubon Regional Library Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the 2018 proposed budget on December 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clinton Main Library. The public is invited to attend. The proposed budget is available for the public to review at all three library locations.

G_170207

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, November 22 and November 29, 2017.