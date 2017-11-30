Notice of Budget Hearing

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held on the proposed budget of the Town of Greensburg of the 2018 fiscal year.

1. Date, time, and place of the public hearing on the proposed budget for 2018 is Tuesday, December 12, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. at the regular meeting place.

2. The proposed budget is available for public inspection at the Greensburg Town Hall.

By Order of the Mayor

Paula McNabb

G_170208

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on November 22 and November 29, 2017.