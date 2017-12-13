REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR DESIGN PROFESSIONAL CONSULTING SERVICES FOR ST. HELENA PARISH SAFE ROOM

The St. Helena Parish Police Jury is applying for funds through FEMA & GOHSEP for design and construction of a new building to house the Essential Personnel Hurricane Safe Room and is now soliciting qualification statements from experienced design professionals to provide assistance.

The process for the selection of the consulting firm will be in accordance with the procurement requirements of 2 CFR 200 and any local standards. All responses will be evaluated in accordance with the selection criteria and point systems identified in the Consultant Information Package available upon request from St. Helena Parish Dept. of Homeland Security at the Parish Police Jury office in Greensburg, LA. This package defines the scope of services to be performed by the selected firm and the qualification point system. A contract will be awarded based upon the submittal deemed most advantageous to St. Helena Parish and meeting the Parish’s needs for experienced professionals to design the proposed building in accordance with FEMA P-361 standards. Cost reasonableness of the proposed consulting fees will be considered during contract negotiations.

Interested consulting firms are invited to obtain the Consultant Information Package by contacting Rita Allen, Parish Homeland Security Director, at (985)514-9556 or email: oep@sthelenaparish.la.gov. The Parish mailing address is P.O. Box 339, Greensburg, La. 70441 and office phone number is (225) 222-3544. Three copies of the respondent’s completed Statement of Consultant Qualifications must be received in hard copy format by the Parish no later than 3:00 pm on Thursday, January 4, 2018.

