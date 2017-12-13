ST. HELENA PARISH, LA.

Request for Qualification Statements

For Engineering Design Services - Drainage

The St. Helena Parish Police Jury is interested in procuring the services of an engineering firm to assist the Parish in a project which involves drainage improvements/flood mitigation funded through FEMA for various sites. The Consultant will be coordinating with St. Helena Parish in the use of HMGP Isaac funds for this project being provided to the Parish through FEMA and GOHSEP. The procedures for the selection of this firm will be in accordance with the procurement requirements of the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP). All responses received will be evaluated in accordance with the selection criteria identified in the request for proposals packet available from the Parish. That information also identifies the scope of services to be performed by the selected firm. Interested parties are invited to secure a proposal package from Rita Allen at St. Helena Parish Police Jury at P.O. Box 339, Greensburg, La. 70441 and at #985-514-9556. The response to this request must be hand-delivered or mailed to the above-named person at the above-named address in such a manner that it is received no later than 3:00 p.m. on January 4, 2018.

The Parish of St. Helena is an Equal Opportunity Employer and follows federal provisions that are part of the HMGP program. It encourages the submittal by DBE companies.

G_170220

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, December 13, 2017.