The St. Helena Parish Police Jury met regular session in the Meeting Room of the St. Helena Parish Police Jury Building at 17911 Hwy 43, Greensburg, Louisiana, on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 @ 6:00 P.M.

Invocation / Pledge

Police Jurors present: President Major Coleman, VP Jeremy Williams, Jule C. Wascom, Theodore McCray, Jr.; Warren McCray, Jr., Doug Watson

Police Jurors absent: NONE

No public comment forms submitted prior to meeting

Motion carried to table the following items from John Dardis:

a. Progress report on Rocky Hill Road

b. Road Maintenance Building upgrades

c. LGAP funding

Motion carried to authorize the OEP Director to advertise in the Echo & Advocate Request for Qualifications for Architect and Engineer for 4277 Hazard Mitigation and Drainage & Safe-room Projects

Authorized Tresa Byrd & Edward Galmon to attend the BOAL Training on December 14, 2017 in Baton Rouge, LA

Addendum:

• Motion carried to one item to the agenda

• Motion carried to authorize Albert Franklin to sell the following items at Henderson Auction:

▪ 1997 GMC Dump Truck(7500) 6yd Body – Dist. 1

▪ TS 100 Yellow Tractor – Dist.3

▪ 5085 John Deere Tractor- Dist. 3

▪ 2005 White GMC Truck- Dist. 6

▪ 5510 John Deere Tractor – Dist. 6

Acknowledged receipt of financial reports received for review, as prepared by Sibley & Newell, CPA

Approved minutes for November 14, 2017, as prepared and emailed/mailed to Jurors

Approved requisitions, as per copies resented to Jurors

Accepted fuel, and/or work reports by Superintendent

Approve checks written after the last regular meeting in the total amount of $0 and tonight’s checks totaling $313,585.84

The meeting was adjourned to meet in regular session at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, 2017

