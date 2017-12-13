G_170222

Public Notice
The Judges of the Twenty-First Judicial District Court will hold a public hearing on the 2018 proposed operating budget for the Judicial Expense Fund as well as the 2017 Amended budget of the Judicial Expense Fund on December 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., in Courtroom #2, Courthouse Building, Amite, Louisiana.

The proposed budget will be available for public inspection at the office of the Judicial Administrator, Room 207, Courthouse Building, Amite, Louisiana.

Sara F. Brumfield
Judicial Administrator, 21st JDC

