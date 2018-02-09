Public Notice

Notice of Availability

The District Attorney of the Twenty First Judicial District, State of Louisiana, hereby certifies completion of all action required by Louisiana R.S. 39:1304-1311 in regard to the amendment of its budget for the year ending December 31, 2017 and the adoption of its budget for the year ending December 31, 2018. These adopted budgets are available for inspection upon request.

G_170222

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.