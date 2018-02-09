SHERIFF’S SALE

Twenty-First Judicial District court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of St. Helena

State Bank & Trust Company

Versus 23,142

Ray P. Dufrene and Debra Self Dufrene

By virtue of a Writ of Seizure and Sale issued out of the Twenty-First Judicial Court of Louisiana, Parish of St. Helena in and for the Parish of St. Helena Parish, in the above entitled and numbered suit, I have seized and will proceed to sell at public auction for cash to the last and highest bidder and according to law, sale to take place at the principal front door of the Court House in Greensburg, Louisiana on

Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Between the hours prescribed by law, beginning at ten o’clock a.m. the following mentioned and described property in the Parish of St. Helena, State of Louisiana, to-wit:

WITHOUT APPRAISEMENT

Twelve (12) acres of land described as follows: beginning at the northeast corner of W.H. McLin Home Place, thence south three hundred forty yards, make corner, thence in a westerly direction three hundred forty yards, make corner on Black Gum about 12 inches in diameter, said Gum being in a dry branch, thence in a northeasterly direction to the place of beginning. See survey map made by A.W. O’Quinn, Sr., Registered Land Surveyor, dated March 26, 2004 and recorded November 10, 2004 under Entry No. 089203, records of St. Helena Parish, Louisiana.

Terms of Sale: CASH, according to law without appraisement

Greensburg, LA, Advertise December 20, 2017 and January 17, 2018

Ray A. Collins, Attorney Nathaniel Williams, Sheriff

G_170224

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on December 20, 2017 and January 17, 2018.