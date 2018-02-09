SHERIFF’S SALE

Twenty-First Judicial District court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of St. Helena

The Bank of New York Mellon, F/K/A The Bank of New York, As Trustee for WIMC Capital Trust 2011-1

Versus 23,492

Velicia Latrice Johnson and Watresha Johnson

By virtue of a Writ of Seizure and Sale issued out of the Twenty-First Judicial Court of Louisiana, Parish of St. Helena in and for the Parish of St. Helena Parish, in the above entitled and numbered suit, I have seized and will proceed to sell at public auction for cash to the last and highest bidder and according to law, sale to take place at the principal front door of the Court House in Greensburg, Louisiana on

Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Between the hours prescribed by law, beginning at ten o’clock a.m. the following mentioned and described property in the Parish of St. Helena, State of Louisiana, to-wit:

WITH APPRAISEMENT

One acre of land (208.56 x 252.78) in Southwest Quarter of Section 34, T2S R5E, commencing at a point one chain more or less cast of Quarter section, corner; and measure east 3.16 chains south 35 degrees East 3.83 chains West 3.16 chains North 35 degree West 3.83 chains to point of beginning.

“AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS”

A certain piece or portion of ground, situated in Section 34, T2S R5E, Parish of St. Helena, State of Louisiana, designated as 0.9914 Acres, and being more fully described as follows:

Commence at the 1/4 corner common to Sections 33 and 34, T2S-R5E and measure East, a distance of 66.00’ to a 1/2” iron rod within the right of way of School Road, the Point of Beginning.

Measure thence from the Point of Beginning East, a distance of 208.56’ to a 1/2” iron rod; thence S35˚00’00”E, a distance of 252.78’ to a point, thence West, a distance of 208.56’ to a 1/2” iron rod within the right of way of School Road; thence along said road, N35˚00’00”W, a distance of 252.78’ to a 1/2” iron rod, the Point of Beginning.

Said portion of ground contains 0.9914 acres.

(the “Property”)

Terms of Sale: CASH, according to law with appraisement

Greensburg, LA, Advertise December 20, 2017 and January 17, 2018

Radar Jackson, Attorney Nathaniel Williams, Sheriff

