Notice of Budget Adoption

On Tuesday, December 12, 2017, the Town of Greensburg held a public hearing at which time the 2018 Proposed Budget was adopted.

The Town of Greensburg’s 2018 Budget is available for public inspection at the Greensburg Town Hall.

By Order of the Mayor

Paula McNabb

G_170226

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.