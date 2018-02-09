PUBLIC NOTICE

December 20, 2017

January 3, 2018

Notice is hereby given that the St Helena Police Jury intends to apply for a federal grant for operating assistance and/or capital assistance to provide Rural Public Transportation of a nonemergency, ambulatory nature for the FY 2018-2019 program year. The application for assistance is pursuant to the Non-Urbanized Area Formula Program of 49 CFR 5311. Services will generally be between 7:30 and 4:00, Monday through Friday , in the area encompassing St Helena Parish , Louisiana.

Written comment on the proposed services may be sent within 15 days to St Helena Council on Aging P. O Box 324 Greensburg, LA 70411, and to Rural Transportation Program Manager, Department of Transportation and Development, P. O. Box 94245, Baton Rouge, LA 708049245. Comments must be received by 15 days after the publication of this notice in the ECHO .

G_170227

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on December 20, 2017 and January 3, 2018.