St. Helena Parish Police Jury will observe the following holidays in 2018:

• New Year's Day

• Martin Luther King Jr. Day

• President's Day

• Mardi Gras

• Good Friday

• Memorial Day

• Independence Day

• Labor Day

• Columbus Day

• All Saints Day

• Veteran's Day

• Thanksgiving Day

• Day after Thanksgiving

• Christmas Eve

• Christmas Day

• New Year's Eve

• General Election Day

• Floating Holiday

NOTES:

1. Additionally, the Police Jury shall close the office on all legal holidays as provided on any day that the Governor has proclaimed a legal holiday pursuant to R.S. 1:55(B)(3).

2. Additionally, the Police Jury shall close the office on any day an emergency situation has been declared by the Governor pursuant to R.S. 1:55(E)1(b)

3. General Election Day is a state holiday the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November in even-numbered years

4. The Police Jury will provide a floating holiday(s) each year

5. The Police Jury offices shall close for SHCCA Homecoming

6. 1. Wednesday before Thanksgiving shall be half day

7. If a holiday falls on a Saturday, the preceding Friday is a holiday; if a holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday is a holiday

