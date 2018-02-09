G_170228
St. Helena Parish Police Jury will observe the following holidays in 2018:
• New Year's Day
• Martin Luther King Jr. Day
• President's Day
• Mardi Gras
• Good Friday
• Memorial Day
• Independence Day
• Labor Day
• Columbus Day
• All Saints Day
• Veteran's Day
• Thanksgiving Day
• Day after Thanksgiving
• Christmas Eve
• Christmas Day
• New Year's Eve
• General Election Day
• Floating Holiday
NOTES:
1. Additionally, the Police Jury shall close the office on all legal holidays as provided on any day that the Governor has proclaimed a legal holiday pursuant to R.S. 1:55(B)(3).
2. Additionally, the Police Jury shall close the office on any day an emergency situation has been declared by the Governor pursuant to R.S. 1:55(E)1(b)
3. General Election Day is a state holiday the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November in even-numbered years
4. The Police Jury will provide a floating holiday(s) each year
5. The Police Jury offices shall close for SHCCA Homecoming
6. 1. Wednesday before Thanksgiving shall be half day
7. If a holiday falls on a Saturday, the preceding Friday is a holiday; if a holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday is a holiday
