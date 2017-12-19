2018

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

During the 2018 Calendar Year, the St. Helena Parish Police Jury will meet in two (2) regular meetings per month, those meeting times and days shall be at six (6:00) o’clock p.m. on the Second Tuesday of the Month and at six (6:00) o’clock p.m. on the Fourth Tuesday of the Month, EXCEPT during the Month of December when the second meeting will be held on the Third Tuesday of the Month; AND, when the regular meeting date is a Holiday, the meeting will be held on Wednesday. Special meetings and Committee meetings will be held as needed. All meetings are held in the Meeting Room of the St. Helena Parish Police Jury Building located at 17911 HWY 43, Greensburg, Louisiana, as per Ordinance No. 258, and this notice is hereby given in compliance with the Open Meetings Law, Act 707 of the 1977 Louisiana Legislature, Regular Session.

Sharonda Brown

Secretary-Treasurer

St. Helena Parish Police Jury

State of Louisiana

