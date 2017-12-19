The St. Helena Parish Police Jury met regular session in the Meeting Room of the St. Helena Parish Police Jury Building at 17911 Hwy 43, Greensburg, Louisiana, on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 @ 6:00 P.M.

Invocation / Pledge

Police Jurors present: President Major Coleman, Jule C. Wascom, Theodore McCray, Jr.; Warren McCray, Jr.

Police Jurors absent: Jeremy Williams, Doug Watson

Public comment form(s) submitted prior to meeting

Leroy & Geraldine Ard family requested that a permit be issued for mobile home. No action was taken on this item.

Motion carried to authorize & approve Bruce Harrell & Company, CPA, to perform 2017 audit and authorized President to sign Audit Engagement Letter and Agreed-Upon Procedures

Mr. John Dardis gave an update on the progress of the Rocky Hill Road and LGAP Road Maintenance Building projects

Motion carried to approve final payment of $2,045 to Legacy Renovations for home repair located at 32031 Hwy 16, Amite, LA; payable from CDBG Housing

2015 LCDBG Water System Improvements Project:

• Motion carried to accept & adopt Resolution authorizing the St. Helena parish Police Jury to enter in to an Intergovernmental Cooperative Endeavor Agreement between the St. Helena Parish Police Jury and Water Works District No. 2 (WWD2) of St. Helena Parish

• Motion carried to adopt resolution to add names to CDBG signature card and authorize those persons to sign the Louisiana CDBG RFP form (submitted with contractors pay est.)

• Motion carried to adopt Resolution authorizing WWD2 to utilize parish roads for project

• Motion carried to approve paying estimate #2 from Greenbriar Digging Service 1/a1o $22,906.69

Fire protection District 2: Motion carried to approve & pay invoice i/a/o $10,000 from Arrow Engineering for design and bidding of project for Fire protection District 2 (Pine Grove) fire station

Fifth Ward Fire Protection District:

• Motion carried to approve and pay final invoice from Arrow Engineering i/a/o $2,600, for Professional Services for Hillsdale Substation located @ 31668 Hwy 16

• Motion carried to accept proposal from Arrow Engineering & Consulting for Professional Services for new fire station located on LA Highway 10; total fee $16,000

Sixth Ward VFD:

• Motion carried to accept lowest quote received from B.B. Construction, L.L.C., i/a/o $24,600, for building addition

• Approved B.B. Construction, L.L.C be exempt from paying permit fees

Motion carried to table request from Jerry Kinchen to have parish adopt road (Leann Rd. & Sleepy Hollow Rd.) on Highway 16

Motion carried to change Earnest Williams from part-time to full-time, effective January 1, 2018

Motion carried to reappoint Isaac Travis, whose term expires January, 2018 and Rosa Campbell, whose term expires February, 2018 to serve as Commissioners for another term

Accepted recommendation from board to appoint Debbie Butler to serve as Commissioner to replace Ellzey Brown, who resigned as of March 7, 2017; term expires in 2020

Motion carried to adopt Resolution establishing 2018 holiday schedule

Motion carried to adopt Resolution establishing 2018 calendar year regular meeting dates

Motion carried to take quotes under advisement received for construction of fire station at Fire Protection District 3

Approved minutes for November 28, 2017, as prepared and emailed/mailed to Jurors

Approved requisitions, as per copies resented to Jurors

Approved checks written after the last regular meeting in the total amount of $33,440.94 and tonight’s checks totaling $140,706.24

The meeting was adjourned to meet in regular session at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 19, 2017

_____________________________ ______________________________

Major Coleman, President Sharonda Brown, Secretary-Treasurer

St. Helena Parish Police Jury St. Helena Parish Police Jury

State of Louisiana State of Louisiana

G_170230

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.