SHERIFF’S SALE

Twenty-First Judicial District court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of St. Helena

The Bank of New York Mellon, F/K/A The Bank of New York, as Trustee for Mid-State Capital Trust 2010-1

Versus 23,470

Robert K. Bowlin and Elizabeth Bowlin

By virtue of a Writ of Seizure and Sale issued out of the Twenty-First Judicial Court of Louisiana, Parish of St. Helena in and for the Parish of St. Helena Parish, in the above entitled and numbered suit, I have seized and will proceed to sell at public auction for cash to the last and highest bidder and according to law, sale to take place at the principal front door of the Court House in Greensburg, Louisiana on

Wednesday, February 07, 2018

Between the hours prescribed by law, beginning at ten o’clock a.m. the following mentioned and described property in the Parish of St. Helena, State of Louisiana, to-wit:

WITH APPRAISEMENT

1.0005 Acres

A certain piece or portion of ground situated in Section 36, T3S-R5E, Parish of St. Helena, State of Louisiana, designated as 1.0005 Acres and being more fully described as follows:

Commence at the Northwest corner of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 36, T3S-R5E, and measure East, a distance of 330.0’ to a point; thence S00˚17’E, a distance of 880.20’ to point; thence North, a distance of 286.95’ to a point; thence East, a distance of 453.08’ to a 1/2” iron rod, the Point of Beginning.

Measure thence from the Point of Beginning, North, a distance of 208.76’ to a 1/2” iron rod; thence East, a distance of 208.76’ to a 1/2” iron rod; thence South, a distance of 208.76’ to a 1/2” iron rod; thence West, a distance of 208.76’ to a 1/2 “ iron rod, the Point of Beginning.

Said portion of ground contains 1.0005 Acres.

30’ ACCESS SERVITUDE

A certain piece or portion of ground situated in Section 36, T3S-R5E, Parish of St. Helena, State of Louisiana, designated as a 30’ Access Servitude and being more fully described as follows:

Commence at the Northwest corner of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 36, T3S-R5E, and measure East, a distance of 330.0’ to a point; thence S00˚17’E, a distance of 880.20’ to a point; thence North, a distance of 286.95’ to a point; thence East, a distance of 453.08’ to a 1/2” iron rod; thence, North, a distance of 208.76’ to a 1/2” iron rod; thence East, a distance of 177.55’ to a point, the Point of Beginning.

Measure thence from the Point of Beginning, N00˚56’57”W, a distance of 107.37’ to a point; thence N10˚57’19”W, a distance of 90.18’ to a point; thence along a curve to the right, with an arc length of 67.76’, having a radius of 45.00’, a chord bearing of N32˚11’02”E, and a chord length of 61.54’ to a point; thence N75˚19’24”E, a distance of 131.23’ to a point on the apparent westerly right of way line of Beaver Run Road; thence along said westerly line, along a curve to the left, with an arc length of 42.89’, having a radius of 304.16’, a chord bearing of S30˚53’51”W, and a chord length of 42.86’, to a point; thence S75˚19’24”W, a distance of 100.62’ to a point; thence along a curve to the left, with an arc length of 22.59’, having a radius of 15.00’, a chord bearing of S32˚11’02”W, and a chord length of 20.51’ to a point; thence S10˚57’19”E, a distance of 92.81’ to a point; thence S00˚56’57”E, a distance of 110.50’ to a point; thence West, a distance of 30.00’ to the Point of Beginning.

Said portion of ground contains 0.2485 Acres.

Terms of Sale: CASH, according to law with appraisement

Greensburg, LA, Advertise January 03, 2018 and January 31, 2018

Radar Jackson, Attorney Nathaniel Williams, Sheriff

G_180001

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on January 3 and January 31, 2018.