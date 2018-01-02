SHERIFF’S SALE

Twenty-First Judicial District court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of St. Helena

LNV Corporation

Versus 23,546

Roderick Devon Matthews and Roger Matthews as Heirs to the Succession of Katherine Gordon Matthews

By virtue of a Writ of Seizure and Sale issued out of the Twenty-First Judicial Court of Louisiana, Parish of St. Helena in and for the Parish of St. Helena Parish, in the above entitled and numbered suit, I have seized and will proceed to sell at public auction for cash to the last and highest bidder and according to law, sale to take place at the principal front door of the Court House in Greensburg, Louisiana on

Wednesday, February 07, 2018

Between the hours prescribed by law, beginning at ten o’clock a.m. the following mentioned and described property in the Parish of St. Helena, State of Louisiana, to-wit:

WITH APPRAISEMENT

The certain piece or parcel of land lying and being in Section 2, Township 3 South, Range 4 East, St. Helena Parish, Louisiana, containing 1.00 acre and described as commencing at a point which is 2,399.6 feet East and 1,504.2 feet South of the Northwest corner of the NE 1/4 of Section 2, Township 3 South, Range 4 East, at iron pipe; thence run north 428 feet, thence West 100 feet to R.R. spike in center of local asphalt road, thence run South 444 feet, thence along the North right of way of LA 1042 N. 80 degrees 50 minutes East 100 feet back to the point of beginning. Being a part of the 9.89 acres (Lot 2) of the partition and subdivision of the Estate of Ike Gordon, received by this seller, Rena Mae Hitchens. All as per plat of M.K. Johnston, C.E. and Surveyor, dated May 14, 1978.

Terms of Sale: CASH, according to law with appraisement

Greensburg, LA, Advertise January 03, 2018 and January 31, 2018

J. Donald Morgan, Attorney Nathaniel Williams, Sheriff

