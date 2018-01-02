The Village of Montpelier met in Regular session on Monday, December 11, 2017 at 7:00 PM

Present: Aldermen Mike Ard, Brad Davis and Lawrence Sanford

Absent: Mayor Kenneth Giardina

Also present were Interim Police Chief Charles Warren and Paul Riggs from James, Lambert, & Riggs CPA

The meeting was called to order by Alderman Brad Davis.

A motion to accept minutes was made by Mike Ard seconded by Lawrence Sanford. All yeas.

A motion to accept Treasurer’s Report was made by Lawrence Sanford seconded by Mike Ard. All yeas.

A motion to pay bills was made by Mike Ard seconded by Lawrence Sanford. All yeas.

Alderman Davis introduced Paul Riggs from James, Lambert, Riggs, & Associates. Mr. Riggs gave the Annual Financial Review for the Year Ended June 30, 2017 and stated that the Reports have been filed with the State of Louisiana.

A motion for the introduction of an ordinance ordering and calling for a Special Election in the Village of Montpelier to determine whether the Office of Montpelier Police Chief should be an appointed or an elected position and that the January 8, 2018 meeting of the Board of Aldermen be opened to the public for discussion was made by Mike Ard seconded by Lawrence Sanford. All yeas.

A motion to grant S. Helena Parish School System the use of the Municipality Building parking lot as a turn around and loading of school children as long as no one blocks the fire station doors at any given time was tabled until the liability insurance could be review.

A Motion for Kelly Hoover to shop online for new Christmas light strings was made by Mike Ard seconded by Lawrence Sanford. All yeas.

A motion to purchase uniforms and other needs for the Interim Police Chief was made by Lawrence Sanford seconded by Mike Ard. All yeas.

A motion to set the new Interim Police Chief salary at $500.00 per month was made by Mike Ard seconded by Lawrence Sanford. All yeas

A motion to hire Douglas King to trench and lay the gas line down Hwy 1041 was made by Mike Ard seconded by Lawrence Sanford. All

A motion to adjourn was made by Lawrence Sanford seconded by Mike Ard. All yeas.

___________________________ ______________________________

Brad Davis, Alderman Tracey C. Robertson, Clerk

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.